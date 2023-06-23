Royals hitting Glastonbury Festival! Prince Harry, Princess Eugenie, & more

Thousands of Glastonbury fans have already descended on Worthy Farm for a long weekend of music and entertainment. Tickets sell like hot cakes, and the whole project takes a year to coordinate.

Everyone from A-listers to royalty have donned their wellies in the past, including Kate Moss, Sienna Miller, Emma Watson, and even Prince Harry.

Prince Harry

Back in 2013, Prince Harry and his then-girlfriend Cressida Bonas joined a host of A-list celebrities including Kate Moss, Billie Piper and Sienna Miller, as the two attended Glastonbury festival.

The couple spent one afternoon watching iconic rock band The Rolling Stones perform from the Pyramid Stage before being photographed tucking into a plate of chips, soaking up the sun and enjoying the vibrant atmosphere - though Harry did attempt to go incognito wearing sunglasses and a trilby hat.

King Charles

King Charles (then Prince Charles) was an unexpected attendee at the music festival in 2010, marking the festival's 40th anniversary in his capacity as a long-term supporter of Water Aid. Looking smart in a cream suit and striped tie, the heir to the throne appeared to pass on the opportunity to rock a pair of wellington boots.

When asked if he was enjoying his visit, Charles replied: "How could I not?"

Princess Beatrice

The daughter of Prince Andrew was spotted buying drinks and soaking up the sunshine in the VIP area of Glastonbury 2022, whilst also blending into the crowd near the iconic Pyramid Stage. Joined by her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, photographs published by People show fashionable Princess Beatrice rocking a chic khaki denim dress and white trainers.

Princess Eugenie

Torrential downpours didn't deter Princess Eugenie and her friends from attending Glastonbury in 2016, where she was photographed rocking denim mini shorts and black-and-tan wellies.

Instead of hitting the farm, many members of the royal family have stepped out at Royal Ascot this week, spotting smart suits, dresses and hats. Discover which royal faves have been in attendance in 2023 so far.

Prince William and Princess Kate

The Prince and Princess of Wales haven't been to Glastonbury but they have previously expressed their desire to attend Glastonbury - though Prince William joked that his dancing could "get him into trouble".

Speaking to the BBC in April 2017, the Duke admitted he is "really into music," before revealing: "unfortunately it’s quite tricky [to go to concerts]."

The Cambridges have said they'd like to attend the festival

Prince William continued: "I talked about going to Glastonbury because I am really into my music and Catherine as well. We talked about going to Glastonbury.

"[But] I’ve got into enough trouble for my dancing recently so it’s probably best to keep away from that."

