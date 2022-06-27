Styling Doc Martens: 4 ways to wear the footwear classic this summer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

For six decades, British footwear brand Doc Martens has been producing classic silhouettes that are not only highly practical, but ultimately super wearable too.

MORE: Bella Hadid goes full-on cottagecore in vintage pink gingham

The label started out producing boots that were marketed as workwear, but eventually Doc Martens gained notoriety in 1969 when Pete Townshend, guitarist of The Who, wore his boots paired with a boiler suit in effort to rebel against the bright psychedelic prints that defined mainstream fashion of the age.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shares her number secret weapon

The best known style of Doc Martens has to be the 1460 boot. The instantly recognisable silhouette, consisting of lace-up eyelets, a chunky sole and a fabric label, is a stone cold wardrobe classic. Footwear by Doc Martens has been seen on virtually every celebrity – Kendall Jenner, Rihanna, and Kaia Gerber, to name a few.

Now, Doc Martens is known for more than just its boots, in fact, its shoes and sandals are seriously popular – plus now even vegans can get in on the action since the brand introduced vegan leather to its product line.

READ: The hat Kendall Jenner can’t get enough of is on Etsy

Hello! Fashion shows you how to style your Doc Martens this summer:

Dressing it down

The floaty midi dress is a summer staple but sometimes a minimalistic sandal or a chunky trainer just won't cut it. For that extra edge, pair a loose-fitting silhouette with platform Doc Martens for a seamless blend of contrasting styles.

Courtney midi dress, £170, Aspiga

Crisp co-ord

There's not much out there that we love more than a summer co-ord and crisp white is always a chic choice. We love a blunt bob with 70s-style shades and layered silver chains – but best of all, the platform Doc Martens show off the split trouser hem and we're very into it.

Sandro Leane single-breasted woven blazer, £409, Selfridges

Of-the-moment accessories

It wouldn't be a Hello! Fashion article without the mention of a classic bucket hat! This fluffy beige design by Levi's pairs well with a timeless Louis Vuitton shoulder bag, giving off a definite Y2K vibe. The ultra-flattering flared jeans hang perfectly over chunky sole Doc Martens, tying the ensemble together.

Levi's cosy bucket hat, £35, Country Attire

Asymmetric outerwear

Another vote for the trouser split hem, this outfit plays with contrast in several ways. The bright yellow geometric laces stand out against dark leather, and oversized masculine outerwear balances out skin-tight jeans perfectly.

Jadon Max platform boots, £199, Doc Martens

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.