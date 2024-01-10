The best winter coat trends to invest in for 2024

The unforgiving temperatures are refusing to let up, and with this meteorological disappointment, comes the need for an outerwear upgrade.

The stylish coat is the linchpin of the winter capsule wardrobe, delivering a hit of insulation and flair in one fell swoop.

But which styles are best equipped to elevate your 'fits for 2024?

How we chose:

Style: Naturally, a super flattering coat silhouette is essential. When combing through the internet's top fashion sites for the best styles, we made sure that each of our picks are bang on trend for AW23/24. The coat designs we've highlighted are having a moment either on the runways, among the street style set, or both.

Hello! Fashion shares the winter coat trends to invest in for 2024:

The Power Puffer

© Spotlight Luisa Spagnoli AW23

Leave the Michelin Man parallels at the door, because this winter the puffer has taken on a whole new dynamic. Elie Saab took on the coat classic for the first time ever, infusing the puffer with bouquet prints. Luisa Spagnoli on the other hand leaned into embellishment with crystal adornments – a stellar choice for self-confessed magpies. The main takeaway? Plain puffers need not apply.

St. Moritz Reversible Padded Metallic Jacquard and Printed Shell Jacket – La DoubleJ

Why we love it: Coming from someone who is resolutely not a puffer girlie, I have genuinely surprised myself by falling hard for La DoubleJ's St. Moritz coat. I love the simple-yet-effective metallic geometric print, and the reversible element is great for maximum versatility. But the detail I'm into above all else is the exaggerated ribbed cuff – I think it makes the shape of the jacket feel fresh and luxe, never run-of-the-mill. £1,250.00 AT NET-A-PORTER

All Wrapped Up

© Spotlight Eudon Choi AW23

This accessory-outerwear trend practically owes its life to Totême, and we're not ready to give it up just yet. This season's take on the scarf-coat hybrid feels more structured than the original, with Eudon Choi having paid tribute via heavy wool tailoring and Stella McCartney having showcased full-length, knitted iterations. Check out the likes of Warehouse, Mint Velvet and Cos for the best affordable versions.

Oversized Pinstripe Wool Scarf Coat – Cos

Why we love it: Cut from a cosy wool-lyocell blend, this piece by Cos offers a masterful fusion of pattern and proportion. I am evangelical about navy (I think there's a tone to suit everyone) and love the subtle, almost inconspicuous white pinstripe. The draping delivers instant polish – the perfect example of how a coat has the power to elevate, as opposed to coming across as an afterthought. £250.00 AT COS

Big Bed Energy

© Spotlight Zimmermann AW23

Abandoning the delicious warmth of your bedsheets is a lot more bearable if you have a duvet coat to envelop yourself in before leaving the house. Granted, rows of padding feel synonymous with the Soccer Mom aesthetic (if that's your bag, go full steam ahead), but otherwise, styles by Zimmermann, complete with a lustrous, buttery sheen, feel fresh for this winter.

Recycled Puffer Coat – Miu Miu

Why we love it: Pillowy and swaddling, this pale pink maxi coat by Miu Miu will take all the anguish out of chilly winter mornings. The piece is created from lightweight recycled shell and infused with padded insulation for serious warmth. I really like the understated buttons and there is even the option of a tonal belt for a cinched silhouette. £2,092.00 AT MYTHERESA

The LBC

© Spotlight Tove AW23

The long black coat is back – although for diehard minimalists, it probably never went away. Capsule wardrobe lovers will be thrilled to hear that maxi lengths are on the agenda for 2024, with classic black emerging from the runways as the leading colourway. The hourglass silhouette is also having a moment, and Tove's fusion of the two trends is a great source of inspiration of how to make coat curvature look luxe.

Oscar Double-Breasted Wool-Blend Coat – Reformation

Why we love it: Cut from a cosy wool-nylon blend, this black maxi coat by Reformation would make for a prudent purchase if you're looking to invest in a classic. The hourglass silhouette created by the double-breasted fastening is ideal for this season, but the piece also has an air of longevity about it. Style open over wide-leg trousers for a more relaxed shape. £370.00 AT SELFRIDGES

Biker-Girl Bomber

© Spotlight Eudon Choi AW23

Yes, the bomber technically veers into jacket territory, but you'll need a slightly lighter layer for when the cold eventually begins to thaw. Elaborate gothic versions with sateen finishes ruled the runway at Bora Aksu, but as far as the street style set are concerned, it's leather and oversized or bust. Team with biker boots for maximum impact.

100% Leather Bomber Jacket – Mango

Why we love it: Imbued with lived-in appeal, this leather bomber by Mango feels super versatile for everyday wear. The multi-tone brown feels rich and earthy, and I would definitely size up to team with slouchy wide-leg trousers and a baseball cap for off-duty errand days. £259.99 £199.99 AT MANGO

Why you should trust me:

Orin Carlin is Hello! Fashion’s SEO Content Writer. Promising to leave no stone unturned in the name of fashion and beauty journalism, she is the proud creator of our ‘Try The Trend’ series. With a particular interest in formula innovation, microtrends, royal and bridal beauty, perfume, rituals, treatments, fashion history and vintage icons, she can either be found interviewing major industry names (previous subjects include Georgia May Jagger, Mary Greenwell and Sam McKnight) or scouring the internet for must-have pieces. It's not just a job; it's a personal quest to unearth noteworthy pieces that resonate with style and beauty enthusiasts.

