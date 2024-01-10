The best winter coat trends to invest in for 2024

The unforgiving temperatures are refusing to let up, and with this meteorological disappointment, comes the need for an outerwear upgrade.
The stylish coat is the linchpin of the winter capsule wardrobe, delivering a hit of insulation and flair in one fell swoop.
But which styles are best equipped to elevate your 'fits for 2024?
How we chose:
- Style: Naturally, a super flattering coat silhouette is essential. When combing through the internet's top fashion sites for the best styles, we made sure that each of our picks are bang on trend for AW23/24. The coat designs we've highlighted are having a moment either on the runways, among the street style set, or both.
- Price: Whether you're planning on splashing out or bagging a bargain, we've got a piece in your price range. Determined by the current trends, we've chosen a selection of stylish coats, ranging from affordable high street and mid-level brands to luxe designer labels.
Hello! Fashion shares the winter coat trends to invest in for 2024:
The Power Puffer
Leave the Michelin Man parallels at the door, because this winter the puffer has taken on a whole new dynamic. Elie Saab took on the coat classic for the first time ever, infusing the puffer with bouquet prints. Luisa Spagnoli on the other hand leaned into embellishment with crystal adornments – a stellar choice for self-confessed magpies. The main takeaway? Plain puffers need not apply.
All Wrapped Up
This accessory-outerwear trend practically owes its life to Totême, and we're not ready to give it up just yet. This season's take on the scarf-coat hybrid feels more structured than the original, with Eudon Choi having paid tribute via heavy wool tailoring and Stella McCartney having showcased full-length, knitted iterations. Check out the likes of Warehouse, Mint Velvet and Cos for the best affordable versions.
Big Bed Energy
Abandoning the delicious warmth of your bedsheets is a lot more bearable if you have a duvet coat to envelop yourself in before leaving the house. Granted, rows of padding feel synonymous with the Soccer Mom aesthetic (if that's your bag, go full steam ahead), but otherwise, styles by Zimmermann, complete with a lustrous, buttery sheen, feel fresh for this winter.
The LBC
The long black coat is back – although for diehard minimalists, it probably never went away. Capsule wardrobe lovers will be thrilled to hear that maxi lengths are on the agenda for 2024, with classic black emerging from the runways as the leading colourway. The hourglass silhouette is also having a moment, and Tove's fusion of the two trends is a great source of inspiration of how to make coat curvature look luxe.
Biker-Girl Bomber
Yes, the bomber technically veers into jacket territory, but you'll need a slightly lighter layer for when the cold eventually begins to thaw. Elaborate gothic versions with sateen finishes ruled the runway at Bora Aksu, but as far as the street style set are concerned, it's leather and oversized or bust. Team with biker boots for maximum impact.
Why you should trust me:
Orin Carlin is Hello! Fashion’s SEO Content Writer. Promising to leave no stone unturned in the name of fashion and beauty journalism, she is the proud creator of our ‘Try The Trend’ series. With a particular interest in formula innovation, microtrends, royal and bridal beauty, perfume, rituals, treatments, fashion history and vintage icons, she can either be found interviewing major industry names (previous subjects include Georgia May Jagger, Mary Greenwell and Sam McKnight) or scouring the internet for must-have pieces. It's not just a job; it's a personal quest to unearth noteworthy pieces that resonate with style and beauty enthusiasts.
