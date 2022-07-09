Lady Kitty Spencer dazzles in Dolce & Gabbana gown - and just wow

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lady Kitty Spencer has fully established herself within the fashion sphere. The 31-year-old niece of Princess Diana is a global brand ambassador for Italian fashion house Dolce & Gabbana, so it comes as no surprise that she frequently rolls out striking looks from the luxury label.

Lady Kitty's latest outfit to capture attention? A blue and white Dolce & Gabbana gown featuring the brand's signature intricate tile print, a blue and cream colour, a sweetheart neckline with knot detailing, a midi silhouette and thick straps.

Coined the 'Calf-length bustier dress in majolica-print poplin,' by the brand, the exquisite number, which hails from Dolce's latest ceramic-inspired collection, showcases a stretch smock-stitch back and costs £1700.

She posed beside a cohort of models and friends at the event held by the design duo, opting for a glamorous makeup concoction as she beamed for the cameras.

A flawless complexion, dramatically bronzed contour, a powdering of rosy blush and a smoky eyeshadow blend made for a radiant skin glow.

The blonde beauty wore her platinum tresses tied back in an elegant bun and slipped on a pair of coordinating gemstone-embellished blue and white leather shoes, which are priced at £950, to elevate her Grecian goddess aesthetic. A bandana boasting the same ornate tile print held her silky locks in place.

Lady Kitty clasped a woven straw bag with pale pink leather detailing on the handle – infusing her look with a touch of practicality.

Love Lady Kitty's ethereal outfit? Luckily, her designer dress is still available to buy online, in addition to her lavish shoes.

Calf-length Bustier Dress in Majolica-print Poplin, £1700, Dolce & Gabbana

Patent Leather Sandals with Embellishment, £950, Dolce & Gabbana

If you adore the model's attire but aren't such a big fan of the price tag – we've got you covered. This high street alternative exudes a dreamy Mediterranean feel and boasts a shirred effect, a china-like floral print in shades of cornflower blue and white and a midi fit.

Blue Floral Smock Midi Dress, £40, River Island

Lady Kitty recently enthralled fans in another delightful number by the Italian label. She stunned in an angelic white lace frock, which featured a midi silhouette, romantic lace panels, a sweetheart neckline and ruffled detailing.

