Anne Hathaway is the ultimate Barbie in glittering Valentino dress

Anne Hathaway sent the fashion world into a spin as she stepped out to attend the Valentino Haute Couture Autumn/Winter 22/23 show. The actress looked phenomenal in head-to-toe Valentino, as she was joined by an A-list guestlist for the glittering event including Florence Pugh, Naomi Campbell and Anna Wintour.

Anne, 39, whipped up a fashion frenzy by wearing a decadent mini dress by the luxury Italian fashion house. Featuring long sleeves, a playful mini silhouette, a high neckline, bustier ruffled and all-over Barbie pink sequin material, the dress is one of Anne's most hypnotic looks to date.

The star completed her awe-inspiring Maison Valentino look with a pair of bright pink Valentino platform pumps in a fluorescent hue. She clasped a small pink leather handbag, brandishing the label's iconic studs, as she took her place on the prestigious front row.

Anne wore her silky brunette tresses down loose in a gently waved style and opted for her go-to radiant, fresh-faced makeup blend. A flawless porcelain complexion, a muted cherry pink lip, a flutter of mascara and brushed-up brows made for a romantic beauty glow.

Anne looked sensational in the sequin dress

The actress further beamed for the cameras, revealing a glimpse of some decadent diamond earrings and an array of silver, diamond-encrusted rings which highlighted a fresh nude manicure.

The star took 'pretty in pink' to a whole new level

Anne's sequined looks sparked fashion mania online – causing fans to gush over her incredible outfit. "This is the kind of Barbie content I crave," one Instagram user said, while another added: "Her stylist has been incredible." A third agreed, penning: "First-class," and a fourth commented: "Anne and Zendaya never miss a beat!"

Anne whipped up a fashion frenzy online with her designer look

Emulate Anne's Barbiecore aesthetic by knabbing a pair of pumps just like hers. Valentino's platform leather pumps have become the shoe of the season, so why not treat yourself? Florence Pugh, Zendaya, Kendall Jenner, Emma Roberts and more are big fans.

Tan-Go Patent Leather Platform Pump, £810, Valentino

With her recent looks being crafted by designers such as Valentino, Rave Review and other It-girl labels, we can't help but revel in Anne's latest Devil Wears Prada moments. Emily who?

