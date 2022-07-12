Lady Kitty Spencer is a vision in polka dots at Dolce & Gabbana haute couture show

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

From gothic black lace to embellished pink silk, Lady Kitty Spencer has masted the art of statement dressing. The society sweetheart, 31, attended the Dolce & Gabbana haute couture 2022 show sporting a standout gown – adding another ethereal look to her ever-expanding style archive.

Princess Diana's niece upped the ante in a billowing polka dot silk gown, which appeared to be a custom number by the luxury Italian fashion house, as she stepped out for the show. Featuring a radiant orange and lime green colour palette, semi-sheer layers of fine silk, a large waistband, a romantic halterneck and a white polka dot print, the dress captivated onlookers at the event.

Lady Kitty, who is a global brand ambassador for Dolce & Gabbana, wore her blonde tresses slick back into a perfectly coiffed updo and opted for a dramatic beauty blend. An even porcelain complexion, a defined lip, bronzed contour and some black eyeliner made for an enticing makeup concoction.

The blonde beauty clasped a striking handbag, coined the 'Dolce Box Bag in Resin with Embroidered Flowers,' by the Italian design duo to complete her look.

Showcasing the label's signature floral detailing in bold hues, the bag which costs £4,800, is complete with a crate of flowers with three-dimensional embroidery, a printed silk twill bandeaux that covers the top handle, a resin bouquet, calfskin lining and gold attachments.

If you love Lady Kitty's colour bomb look, then we have just the pieces for you. Sadly, her actual dress is not available to shop online, but that hasn't stopped us from finding some regal alternatives.

Dolce & Gabbana's 'Polka Dot Halterneck Dress' boasts an identical silhouette to Lady Kitty's and features the same classic polka dot print. Pair the flared silk-blend number with some heeled mules for a striking evening ensemble.

Polka Dot Halterneck Dress, £1260, Dolce & Gabbana

We can definitely picture this floral Rixo frock hanging in Lady Kitty's wardrobe. The It-girl brand's 'Abi' dress in an icing sugar polka dot print showcases a side-tied neck, a halter-style bodice and a tiered skirt – cut from a sweet polka dot print.

Abi Icing Sugar Polka Dot Dress, £295, Rixo

We also love this high street halter neck midi dress which emulates Dolce's sassy floral prints and summer-ready feel.

Halterneck Midi Dress, £16, ASOS

Lady Kitty recently dazzled in another Dolce & Gabbana gown. She slipped on a blue and white gown featuring the brand's signature intricate tile print, a blue and cream colour, a sweetheart neckline with knot detailing, a midi silhouette and thick straps.

Dubbed the 'Calf-length Bustier Dress in Majolica-Print Poplin,' by the brand, the exquisite number, which hails from Dolce's latest ceramic-inspired collection, showcases a stretch smock-stitch back and costs £1,700.

