All the times Kate Middleton wore Alessandra Rich and nailed it

The Duchess of Cambridge has a list of fashion designers she is always faithful to and wears repeatedly. One of those designers is Alessandra Rich. Kate has worn the brand many times in recent months, so the label is clearly one of her favourites.

According to the label's website: "Alessandra Rich is a womenswear brand that doesn’t follow trends. It is an idea of femininity without stereotypes, a community of women that love to have fun with clothes."

It was founded in 2010 with headquarters in London and an office in Milan.The collections are made in Italy and presented during Paris Fashion Week.

On Sunday at Wimbledon, the wife of Prince William joined her husband and son, Prince George, to watch the men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios. Looking spectacular, Kate sported an exquisite two-piece ensemble from the brand.

Kate wearing Alessandra Rich at the Wimbledon final

The navy blue co-ord came complete with romantic puffed sleeves, a ruffled waistline and was cut in a sophisticated midi-length. Talk about acing Wimbledon's dress code!

Kate wearing a belted blue dress by Alessandra Rich

A few days before at the famous tennis tournament, Kate wowed onlookers wearing a striking azure blue and white polka dot dress by the brand. The frock boasted mid-length sleeves, a belted waistline, a pleated front and a midi fit. She also wore it over the Jubilee weekend, too.

Kate looked sensational at Ascot wearing Alessandra Rich

At Ascot, The stunning royal wore a beautiful white dress that was emblazoned with polka dots and she added a glorious woven hat of the same monochrome hue. It gave her a real 'My Fair Lady' vibe and is one of her best looks to date. Kate's dress comes in at just under £2,000, and is sadly a past season buy. We love the fact it's a close-fitting style with long sleeves and it's the ideal dress to wear for a formal occasion.

Kate wore a navy Alessandra Rich dress at the Duke of Edinburgh's memorial service

The mother-of-three was the picture of elegance as she attended the Duke of Edinburgh's memorial service at Westminster Abbey in March. Stepping out in a beautiful black and white polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich with a striking feather-trimmed hat by Lock & Co, she looked sensational.

Kate wearing a yellow dress by Alessandra Rich in the Caribbean

A few weeks before, during the royal tour of the Caribbean, the 40-year-old royal put on a colourful display to leave Lynden Pindling International Airport in a sunshine yellow dress by Alessandra Rich. She accessorised with sleek Gianvito Rossi heels and a coordinating white clutch bag

Kate wears a green dress by Alessandra Rich in Dublin

Back in 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge began their first official visit to Ireland and Kate was pictured disembarking from the plane at Dublin International Airport wearing a stunning green Alessandra Rich dress that featured a high neckline, peplum waist and a delicate black swirl pattern.

In 2019, Kate wore another dotty dress by Alessandra Rich in navy that she wore to the Bletchley Park exhibition.

Kate first wore the brand in 2019

One of Duchess Kate's favourite pieces, fans might remember that she first debuted her dotty design in the royal family's official portrait to celebrate Prince Charles' 70th birthday, just months earlier.

