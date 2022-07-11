Kate Middleton's most famous dresses: rent them for cheaper than you think

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If there was an award for the best-dressed royal, we all know that the Duchess of Cambridge would be a total front runner! The wife of Prince William is seen as Queen of dresses, and we always get so excited when we see the mother-of-three wearing a new number.

Although Kate does re-wear plenty of her special dresses time and time again, some of her frocks can be a little pricey for many people.

WATCH: Kate Middleton's all-white look

However, you can bag yourself a royal dress for a lot less if you rent it. Renting a dress may seem a little strange but it's as easy as pie. Go online and select the dress you like, and it will be sent out to you for however many days you need it for. You often get a return label too; so sending it back couldn't be simpler.

We've rounded up the best places to rent Kate's wardrobe - keep scrolling!

By Rotation

Rent Kate's The Vampire's Wife dress

The Duchess often puts brands on the map and one of those labels has to be The Vampire's Wife. The UK based brand has long been adored by celebrities, but the wife of Prince William has taken their status to another level since wearing their threads. One of Kate's most popular frocks is the green TVW 'Veneration' tiered silk blend lamé dress by the brand and according to By Rotation, the exact style has been rented over 400 times since she wore it.

Hurr

Rent an Alessandra Rich dress like Kate's at Hurr

Kate adores high end brand Alessandra Rich and some of her favourite polka-dot pieces can be found at Hurr. Loved by celebrities and Influencers, the brand was founded by Victoria Prew back in 2017 and stocks the latest luxury trends and pieces. They also run a pop up store at Selfridges, where you can try items on. They also run a pop up store at Selfridges, where you can try items on.

Front Row London

Kate wearing Roland Mouret - which you can rent

Front Row is London's premier luxury rental service. They stock Kate's now iconic Roland Mouret off-the-shoulder gown she memorably wore to the Top Gun premiere. Shika Bodani, Founder of Front Row told HELLO!: "We've had endless rental enquiries since Kate wore the Roland Mouret, but more so, people just want to purchase it. She's such a fashion icon - so it makes sense!"

The Handbag Clinic

Kate loves Mulberry bags - rent one at The Handbag Clinic

Kate has a fleet of designer handbags, loving Mulberry in particular. You can pick up a pre-loved 'Amberley' bag from The Handbag Clinic for a great price. THC is an incredible service that restores your precious bags if they need a makeover, and you can even sell them if you wish, or treat yourself, too. They have an incredible selection.

L.K Borrowed

Rent some of Kate's most famous L.K.Bennett dresses

If ever in doubt, Kate always heads to L.K.Bennett if she needs a gorgeous frock or two. The stylish label is one of her favourite high street brands. 'LK Borrowed' is the first unlimited subscription rental clothing plan exclusively for women in the UK. It's a truly great deal, too. For a flat monthly fee of £79, members receive 2 items in their first box and can make unlimited box exchanges with free shipping both ways. So what are you waiting for? Pick up Kate's faves, for less!

