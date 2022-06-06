Kate Middleton's polka dot obsession continues - 6 dresses she'd love that won't break the bank

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

When it comes to royal fashion, there's no duo more iconic than Kate Middleton and her penchant for polka dots.

RELATED: Kate Middleton is all smiles sporting chic blue dress during surprise appearance

Owning several styles in the timeless print, the Duchess has added polka dot pieces from Alessandra Rich, Emilia Wickstead, L.K.Bennett, Topshop and more to her ever-growing collection.

With the 'Kate effect' sparking searches for 'polka dot dresses' each and every time she wears one, we've rounded up the best dotty designs from the high street so you can dress like a Duchess for less.

After the royal's latest appearance at a Jubilee street party, one thing's clear – Kate's polka dot obsession isn't going anywhere anytime soon, and neither is ours!

Best polka dot dresses Kate Middleton would love

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge)

Duchess Kate looked pretty in polka dots at a Jubilee street party

Surprising fans at a street party in the Ladbroke Grove area, Duchess Kate looked effortlessly elegant in a polka dot midi by one of her go-to designers, Alessandra Rich. Accessorising with pearl drop earrings and a pair of white Jimmy Choo pumps, the mum-of-three's outfit was an instant hit with fans.

Perfect for summer, we reckon Kate would adore this shirred style from Dorothy Perkins, and even better – it's on sale.

GET THE LOOK:

Blue Polka Dot Midi Dress, £40, Dorothy Perkins

MORE: Kate Middleton’s Jubilee handbag is so popular there’s a wait list

READ: Duchess Kate nails off-duty chic in high street blouse – and we want it

Kate stepped out in a dotty Alessandra Rich dress for the Duke of Edinburgh's memorial service

A picture of sophistication as she attended the Duke of Edinburgh's memorial service at Westminster Abbey in March, the Duchess of Cambridge put on a sophisticated display to pay her respects to Prince Philip.

Donning a beautiful black and white polka dot dress, she added a striking feather-trimmed hat by Lock & Co plus black leather stilettos. While scrolling through ASOS we did a double-take after spotting this near-identical midi from & Other Stories, and it's already selling like hotcakes!

GET THE LOOK:

& Other Stories Black Polka Dot Dress, £85, ASOS

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Middleton Supports BBC's New Initiative Tiny Happy People

Back in 2020, Prince William's wife stunned in the new spotted Emilia Wickstead Anatola dress. On hand to introduce Tiny Happy People, a BBC Education initiative, Kate polished off her ensemble with her favourite Castañer Carina wedge espadrilles.

Still obsessed with her shirt dress? Thanks to Marks & Spencer, you can shop this silky lookalike for £225.

GET THE LOOK:

Jaeger Pure Silk Button Print Midi Shirt Dress, £225, Marks & Spencer

The mum-of-three recycled this navy polka dot design from Alessandra Rich in 2019

Complete with a contrasting collar and cuffed sleeves, Kate recycled this navy polka dot design during a Bletchley Park exhibition in 2019. Boasting an ​​eye-watering price tag of £1,750, if you're in the market for something similar – but more affordable – then this £46 style from River Island ticks all of the boxes.

GET THE LOOK:

Black Polka Dot Swing Dress, £46, River Island

Kate introduced Prince George to the world in a polka dot number by Jenny Packham

Introducing Prince George to the world in 2013, the brunette beauty stepped out in a pastel blue number from Jenny Packham. While the Duchess' exact dress is a bespoke creation, you can replicate her look with a little help from Wallis.

GET THE LOOK:

Blue Spot Printed Wrap Dress, £51.75, Wallis

While pregnant she wowed in a dotty mini dress from Topshop

While pregnant with Prince George, Kate covered her growing baby bump in a white and black polka dot mini dress from Topshop. Sure to score the royal seal of approval, this £24.99 version from New Look is a great choice for all of your summer celebrations.

GET THE LOOK:

White Spot Ruched Puff Sleeve Mini Dress, £24.99, New Look

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.