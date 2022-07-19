Meghan Markle carried £4.3k worth of designer handbags in 24 hours

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duchess of Sussex just spent a day in New York City after her public appearance with husband Prince Harry, and we couldn't help but notice her incredible handbag collection during this trip, featuring three brand new pieces of arm candy.

Prince Harry addressed the UN General Assembly at its annual celebration of Nelson Mandela International Day. The extra special event was held in New York City and the father-of-two was the keynote speaker.

Meghan supported her husband at the event, looking absolutely stunning in a super chic black pencil skirt with bold pockets on the hips by Givenchy, a black top and smart black heels.

Meghan and her Mulberry Bayswater

The mother-of-two carried the Mulberry 'Bayswater' small grained-leather tote bag which you can pick up for £1,195.

Mulberry Bayswater small grained-leather tote bag, £1,195, Selfridges

Following the special meeting, the duo went their separate ways and used their time in the Big Apple to catch up with friends. Meghan, 40, wasted no time and after a quick change of wardrobe, headed for lunch with activist Gloria Steinem.

Meghan carrying her Nia clutch by Cult Gaia (GOFF)

The Duchess dazzled in navy blue shorts by Dior, a white shirt, brown belt and Manolo Blahnik 'BB 105 Cognac Suede Pumps'. Pictured walking into the Crosby Street Hotel in Soho, we spied her new chestnut 'Nia' clutch by Cult Gaia, which costs £460.

Nia Clutch, £460, Cult Gaia

The couple reunited in the evening at Andrew Carmellini's Tribeca hotspot, Locanda Verde.

Meghan carrying the Bottega Veneta Pouch bag in red (Blackgrid)

Meghan changed once again, this time into a beautiful monochrome jumpsuit by Gabriela Hearst.

Pouch bag, £2,650, Bottega Veneta

Meghan teamed it with a beautiful woven bag in red by Bottega Veneta which cost £2,650, and added a stunning pair of black strappy sandals by her go-to shoe designer, Aquazzura.

