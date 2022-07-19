Meghan Markle's dazzling date night look is remarkably like Kate Middleton's Meghan and Kate are total style twins…

The Duchess of Sussex has taken over NYC after her public appearance with husband Prince Harry and we have been loving the fact she wore three show-stopping outfits during her visit.

Meghan accompanied Harry as he addressed the UN General Assembly at its annual celebration of Nelson Mandela International Day. Later that evening, the royal couple headed to Tribeca's Locanda Verde restaurant, where Meghan changed out of her Givenchy pencil skirt she had worn earlier, and dazzled the crowds in a beautiful monochrome jumpsuit by royally-loved label Gabriela Hearst.

The £4,000 black strapless getup featured a white trim at the top with a double knot detail at the back. It was previously worn by actress Scarlett Johansson and is a total show-stopper.

Meghan teamed it with a beautiful woven bag in red by Bottega Veneta and wore a stunning pair of black strappy sandals by her go-to shoe designer, Aquazzura.

Meghan looked stunning in her monochrome jumpsuit by Gabriela Hearst (©Blackgrid)

We couldn't help but notice that Meghan's jumpsuit looked just like the dress the Duchess of Cambridge wore back in May at the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in Leicester Square, London. Looking positively glorious alongside husband Prince William, the mother-of-three wore a glamorous Roland Mouret dress with a bardot neckline. The dress was a black column style with a white band across the top that showed off her collarbones.

Kate wore a similar style to the Top Gun: Maverick premiere

Roland Mouret's monochrome 'Lamble' gown is described as having been sculpted from stretch-crepe, and is darted at the waist and hips to create a beautiful hourglass silhouette. There is also an "unexpected sheer mesh panel at the back" although Kate chose to have the panels covered up.

Meghan and Kate both have exquisite taste when it comes to clothes and have the same appreciation for similar labels. They both enjoy Mulberry, Stella McCartney, Erdem and Alexander McQueen. Great minds think alike!

