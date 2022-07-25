What is Cottagecore? Here's everything you need to know about the ethereal aesthetic

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Unless you've been living under a rock you will have laid your eyes on one of the most popular aesthetic trends to sweep the globe – cottagecore. Characterised by floral prairie dresses, quaint décor and the pastoral ideal, it first emerged somewhere around the time of the 2020 lockdowns.

Cottagecore skyrocketed into the mainstream while we were relishing our daily stroll and spending the afternoons perfecting our banana bread recipe, but in 2022 it seems that the aesthetic is still highly prevalent – and does that mean that it is here to stay?

What is Cottagecore?

The essence of the cottagecore trend is all about escapism – we're turning our backs on the bustle of the city in favour of a rural fantasy involving – yep, you guessed it – living in a remote cottage. Ironically, it is a trend which aims to deviate from fast-paced fashion cycles, instead romanticising a more sustainable way of life.

The secret to styling the perfect cottagecore look is that it is essential to embrace retro fabric design techniques. Quilting, crochet, and floral embroidery are all on the agenda – as are period-style pieces such as Peter Pan collars, corsets and, of course, puff sleeves.

Plus, hit show Bridgerton has had a huge role in paving the way for the ever-flattering square neckline that is also massively popular among followers of the trend – thanks very much, Lady Whistledown.

Is Cottagecore here to stay?

If you're thinking of taking the plunge into the Cottagecore lifestyle, rest assured, you'll be in good company – even supermodel Bella Hadid was getting in on the action last month. Known for her love of vintage designer pieces, the 25-year-old took the stage alongside Jen Batchelor, her fellow co-founder of non-alcoholic drinks company Kin Euphorics, at a panel event held in Los Angeles.

Bella opted for a pink gingham dress from Comme des Garçons' SS/97 collection featuring one capped sleeve, smock detailing and a floaty voluminous skirt. The ultra-feminine gown gave her a romantic flair, proving that despite her usual fondness for Y2K, her style is seriously versatile.

It looks like cottagecore is going absolutely nowhere - bring on the elaborate chintz, we say.

Hello! Fashion picks out the best brands to help you master the popular aesthetic now:

