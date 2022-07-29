Nicola Peltz Beckham is picture perfect in mystical summer dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Nicola Peltz Beckham is rarely short of covetable looks. Her wardrobe is a visual melting pot of archival designer frocks, luxury labels and must-have Y2K items. Her latest look to captivate? A printed slip dress that perfectly complemented her striking new hair transformation.

Nicola, 27, looked ethereal in a purple and cream printed strappy dress boasting a subtle tie-dye effect, spaghetti straps and a classic cami neckline. She flashed a glimpse of a statement platinum and diamond ring, adding a touch of opulence to her beachside aesthetic.

The star wore her freshly dyed brunette tresses scraped back into a high bun, revealing a radiant beauty blend consisting of a flawless complexion, a gentle flutter of mascara and a peach lip.

She posed for a mirror selfie in a rustic setting as she asked her 2.7 million followers for Depop advice. The socialite captioned the post: "Any cute Depop accounts of vintage sites I should check out?" with a smiley face.

Nicola looked radiant in purple

Although she is known to dazzle in the hottest pieces from new designer collections – her Valentino Met Gala dress and Versace platform wedding pumps to name a few – it appears that Nicola is joining the plight for a more sustainable approach to shopping, and we're here for it.

The star recently revealed a dramatic hair transformation

Enamoured with Nicola's romantic sun dress? We've got just the piece for you. We can picture the star wearing this lookalike by Rat and Boa, which boasts a simple yet sleek silhouette, striking purple colour palette, one-shoulder fit and bursts of tropical yellow foliage.

Simonetta Dress, £165, Rat & Boa

Emulate Nicola's signature aesthetic by slipping on some flatform white heeled mules to achieve her go-to Groovy Chic twist.

Nicola recently revealed her shocking hair transformation and offered fans a glimpse into her life as a brunette.

The actress looked seriously glam when she unveiled the dramatic transformation, while wearing a white and grey pinstripe shirt and petite hoop earrings alongside a dash of mascara and beige lip gloss. "Back to my roots," she captioned the post, while simultaneously sharing the details of the hair stylist responsible for her latest look.

