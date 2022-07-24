Brooklyn Beckham reacts to wife Nicola Peltz's new hair transformation The actress looks so different!

Brooklyn Beckham took to social media on Saturday to share his reaction to wife Nicola Peltz's brand new hair transformation.

The blonde beauty has "gone back to her roots" and swapped her iconic light locks for dark mahogany tresses and Brooklyn couldn't help but show the 27-year-old how much he approves of her new look, as he reshared a stunning photo of the star alongside very sweet words.

The son of David Beckham penned: "WOW [heart-eyes emoji], @nicolapeltzbeckham."

Fans couldn't help but agree with Nicola's doting husband and took to her own social media reveal of her transformation which she captioned: "Back to my roots [wink emoji]," to leave messages for the star.

The star looks amazing

One follower wrote: "You look gorgeous in this hair!" A second replied: "Yes, cool and sultry! Beautiful," with a blue love heart emoji.

A third added: "What a beauty! Love the new look [love heart and heart-eyes emoji]." A fourth even likened Nicola to her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham penning: "You look like Victoria now." A fifth wrote: "So beautiful."

The stunning transformation comes just weeks after the husband-and-wife duo returned from their epic European honeymoon.

Nicola's latest update from the pair's honeymoon

The couple looked even more in love as they stopped off in St.Tropez and Portofino on their postponed post-nuptial break and delighted fans with special updates from their trip. The latest showed the couple kissing under fireworks before parting ways after their special time together.

Captioning the romantic pictures on Instagram, Nicola penned: "Honeymooners. I love you my forever."

Brooklyn replied to the sweet snaps and commented: "Mine xx," with six red love heart emojis.

The actress revealed she and her husband are now apart with this photo

Nicola and Brooklyn tied the knot on 9 April 2022, at her father Nelson Peltz's impressive home in Palm Beach, Florida, estimated to be worth a whopping $103 million (£76 million).

Nicola is incredibly close to her parents – and it was recently revealed that her family have joined the couple on their honeymoon.

Meanwhile, it seems the pair are very much settled in the States. Despite his British roots, it appears Brooklyn has no current intentions of permanently returning home.

When asked about a potential move to London, Nicola told Tatler: "I would say no, but you never know. Just because I love knowing I am so close to my family."

