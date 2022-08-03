Corset outfits: nail the trend with these 7 seriously stylish pieces

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Believe it or not, the corset reigned supreme in the fashion world long before the days of hit Netflix show Bridgerton. The tightly fitting garment was once only worn under the clothes as a method of cinching in the waist and achieving that classic hourglass figure that was much coveted back in the 16th and 17th centuries.

Fast forward a few years, and iconic British designer Vivienne Westwood got involved, introducing the corset into her SEX collections in the 1970s and revolutionising its original function by presenting it as outerwear.

What do you wear with a corset?

Styling a corset is full of endless possibilities – for a casual street style moment à la model Irina Shayk you could pair a boned strapless mesh number with light wash low-rise jeans and chunky black boots. Whereas if you're wanting to up the ante and wear a corset at a slightly dressier occasion, you could consider styling it with a leather midi split skirt and sleek stiletto heels.

Can you wear a corset over or under clothes?

Corsets can be worn both over and under clothes, depending on the look you're going for. Layering a corset over a crisp white shirt or even a sheer puff-sleeve blouse can make for a super stylish outfit. However, it has to be said that these days styling underwear as outerwear is nothing new – and so there's no reason why you couldn't wear a corset as your main top without anything else covering it.

Miaou x Paloma Venus toile-print stretch-woven corset, £225, Selfridges

GG Net Corset, £1,000, Gucci

Pixie Market square-neck boned faux-leather top, £120, Selfridges

Audrey corset, £2,185, Vivienne Westwood

Madga Butrym topstitched cropped denim top, £330, Selfridges

The Kript Vanity woven corset top, £55, Selfridges

Rick Owens strapless coated-denim bustier top, £525, Net-A-Porter

