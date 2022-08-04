Crop tops: how to ace the trend and look unbelievably chic

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Online shopping is all fun and games until, after stumbling across the perfect piece, you inevitably find yourself wincing at the sneaky 'crop' prefix – don't worry, we've all been there. However, now is the time to banish your preconceptions and open your heart to a whole new world of wardrobe possibilities. Like it or not, the crop top is here to stay, and so you may as well embrace its undeniable power and find out how to make it work to your advantage.

Granted, baring your entire midsection isn't for the fainthearted – meaning that if the thought of a super low-rise trouser makes you recoil in horror, it is probably best to explore slightly more 'grown-up' alternatives.

Hello! Fashion reveals our top tips for putting together crop top outfits so that you look seriously stylish:

Pastels and balloon trousers

Crisp white and a flattering pastel go together like a dream – as does this collared crop knit and these D-ring balloon trousers.

Jacquemus La Chemise Capri cotton and linen top, £300, MyTheresa

Monochromatic moment

Who knew that long jean shorts weren't solely reserved for five-year-olds after all? An oversized blazer and a vintage Chanel chain belt completely transform a simple black bandeau into an ensemble fit for a stylish occasion.

Commando faux leather bandeau bra, £65, Net-A-Porter

Tie in the textures

Coordinating the material of your crop top with those of your accessories is a great way of guaranteeing that a sense of textural continuity flows through your entire outfit.

Vegan leather cropped jacket, £59.99, Manière De Voir

Neutral palette

Beige chinos are given a whole new lease of life paired alongside a sheer boxy crop top and white Hermès Oasis sandals.

LoveShackFancy Maitri cropped lace-trimmed cotton-voile tank, £179, Net-A-Porter

Colour co-ord

Micro tops and ultra-high waisted trousers are the ideal pairing if you'd rather not show off some skin – opt for a co-ord set for maximum impact.

Reformation Gruyere cropped ruched silk-satin camisole, £138.48, Net-A-Porter

The knitted midi

Teaming a long-sleeved crop top with a finely knitted midi skirt makes for a casual but painstakingly cool street style moment.

Self-Portrait crossover-front ribbed-knit cropped top, £200, Matches Fashion

Tie it all together

Interesting lines afforded by an asymmetric chiffon crop top and a striking leather skirt really ought to be part of your outfit repertoire.

Staud Kai halterneck crop top, £148, Mytheresa

