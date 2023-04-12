Best holiday dresses to give your summer wardrobe a stylish boost

While we're yet to experience a spring heatwave – rest assured, our fingers are permanently crossed – we've got holidaying on the brain.

Ditching the UK's lacklustre temperatures in favour of a blast of warmth is all we can think about during the annual post-Easter slump, and this year is no exception.

© Getty Hannah Romao sports a monochrome cut-out dress

Whether you're counting down the days until Greek island hopping with your pals or whiling away the hours thinking about your impending luxury spa retreat – all holidays are united by one key requirement. No, not your passport (although defo don't leave that on the kitchen table, you'd be hard-pressed to get anywhere without it), rather every getaway requires an exhaustive packing list to ensure that 'gallivanting chic' is yours for the nailing.

Your suitcase is not complete without a bumper selection of holiday dresses – and this year, a seriously stylish crop awaits you.

© Getty Giovanna Battaglia rocks a vibrant retro floral maxi

Trend-wise, Daisy Jones & The Six has us head over heels for the 1970s glamazon vibe – meaning that plenty of retro styles are stealing the spotlight. Fringing was all over the SS23 runways – think buttery leather Cowboy-esque hems at Versace and playful ra-ra minis at Victoria Beckham. Crochet is another 1970s favourite that has come bouncing back this season, and the crafting technique lends itself perfectly to showing off a hint of skin by the poolside. Chloé has stolen our heart on the crochet front, but Warehouse and Mango also boast some excellent, inexpensive options.

If you're looking to invest in some timeless florals, Dolce & Gabbana has you covered, whereas Zimmermann should be your first port of call for a more boho feel. In my mind, ditsy florals can run the risk of looking tired and cheap. There's nothing wrong with seeking out an affordable holiday number but be selective and plump for brands that prioritise luxe-looking prints such as Nobody's Child, & Other Stories and Ghost.

Hello! Fashion shares the best holiday dresses to add to your wardrobe this season:

Best Holiday Dresses Embellished striped crocheted wool mini dress Chloé In case you missed the memo, let it be known that we're still head over heels for crochet. Chloé excels in boho elegance, and this striped mini is a case in point. £1,315 AT NET-A-PORTER

Aneesha cutout embroidered cotton-voile maxi dress LoveShackFancy Known for its uber-feminine, romantic florals, LoveShackFancy's elegant navy Aneesha dress would look perfect with minimalist flats and a wide-brim hat. £413 AT NET-A-PORTER

Leah Green Wavy Tile Knit Dress Kitri's Leah dress has a certain retro vibrance about it - think how amazing it would look with beachy waves and a bronzy complexion. Major out of office vibes. £165 AT KITRI

Knot-detail cut-out dress Cut-outs are one of this season's hottest skin-baring trends, and this balloon sleeve mini by H&M would pair well with some barely-there kitten heel sandals. £19.99 AT H&M

Open-back embellished printed silk-twill halter neck gown Valentino Halter-neck dresses are in a league of their own when it comes to drawing the eye to the face. This mosaic-style piece by Valentino would look incredible with a sleek topknot and bulbous gold earrings. £4,200 AT NET-A-PORTER

Short monochrome printed dress For some monochrome mini flair, this patterned piece by Zara is super versatile and features stylish back cut-out detailing. £29.99 AT ZARA

Ruched floral-print stretch-silk mini dress Dolce & Gabbana Suffice to say, Dolce & Gabbana excel in beautiful blooms, and this poppy-adorned piece is the perfect example. £1,550 AT NET-A-PORTER

Capri floral-print silk-chiffon maxi dress Raquel Diniz If you're looking for a chic maxi with a hint of structure (so many holiday dress silhouettes are on the slouchier end of the spectrum), look no further than Raquel Diniz's Capri design. £995 AT MATCHES FASHION

Dramatic Irony cotton-knit maxi dress Johanna Ortiz For 'Quiet Luxury' fans, Johanna Ortiz's understated Dramatic Irony number is the perfect packing list addition. £950 AT MATCHES FASHION

