Best holiday dresses to give your summer wardrobe a stylish boost

While we're yet to experience a spring heatwave – rest assured, our fingers are permanently crossed – we've got holidaying on the brain.
Ditching the UK's lacklustre temperatures in favour of a blast of warmth is all we can think about during the annual post-Easter slump, and this year is no exception.
READ: Styling tips: 7 spring street style outfit updates you need to try right this second
MORE: The 14 best designer beach bags for summer
Whether you're counting down the days until Greek island hopping with your pals or whiling away the hours thinking about your impending luxury spa retreat – all holidays are united by one key requirement. No, not your passport (although defo don't leave that on the kitchen table, you'd be hard-pressed to get anywhere without it), rather every getaway requires an exhaustive packing list to ensure that 'gallivanting chic' is yours for the nailing.
Your suitcase is not complete without a bumper selection of holiday dresses – and this year, a seriously stylish crop awaits you.
MORE: 11 stylish linen dresses to pack for a summer getaway
RELATED: 10 minimalist outfits that you'll want to recreate this season
Trend-wise, Daisy Jones & The Six has us head over heels for the 1970s glamazon vibe – meaning that plenty of retro styles are stealing the spotlight. Fringing was all over the SS23 runways – think buttery leather Cowboy-esque hems at Versace and playful ra-ra minis at Victoria Beckham. Crochet is another 1970s favourite that has come bouncing back this season, and the crafting technique lends itself perfectly to showing off a hint of skin by the poolside. Chloé has stolen our heart on the crochet front, but Warehouse and Mango also boast some excellent, inexpensive options.
If you're looking to invest in some timeless florals, Dolce & Gabbana has you covered, whereas Zimmermann should be your first port of call for a more boho feel. In my mind, ditsy florals can run the risk of looking tired and cheap. There's nothing wrong with seeking out an affordable holiday number but be selective and plump for brands that prioritise luxe-looking prints such as Nobody's Child, & Other Stories and Ghost.
Hello! Fashion shares the best holiday dresses to add to your wardrobe this season:
Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.
HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page