Watch rings and pendants: this new micro trend is the most stylish way to tell the time

Being late is no longer an option, according to the latest jewellery trend to hit our wish list.

That's right – a horological shift is taking place, many are turning away from the traditional wristwatch in favour of stunning time-telling pieces that promise to elevate your outfit, all while keeping you right on schedule.

What is a ring watch?

A ring watch is a small timepiece that is mounted onto a ring and worn on the finger. The style may well feel like a modern jewellery trend, but in fact, ring watches are thought to have first emerged in Europe in the 1750s but didn't become that popular until much later in the 1890s. Ring watches are visually impressive, often acting as a conversation starter on account of their unique designs and tend to be much more elaborate than regular wristwatches.

But that's not to say that wrists and fingers are the only areas of the body that can be adorned with striking timepieces. Rather, watch pendants worn around the neck are also a great way to give an outfit a central focus, but with a practical twist.

There are some excellent jewellery brands out there offering beautiful watch rings and pendants right now – if you're a fan of chunky, brassy golds, Fossil ought to be your first port of call, whereas if you're going for a retro style moment, check out 1stDibs' selection of exquisite vintage pieces.

