12 best watches for women, from Michael Kors to Gucci and more

Watches are a timeless, classic accessory that can be as practical as they are pretty. Some of us wear them as a fashion statement thanks to watch brands for women including Michael Kors and Olivia Burton, while others rely on their smart watch so much, they’d genuinely be lost without it.

Watches are, and forever will be, a classic piece of jewellery, even if you’re spending on the lower end. They’re worn whatever the occasion and look as elegant nestled alone on your wrist as they do layered with bangles and bracelets. There’s a reason watches are considered an investment piece buy, because they’re a forever accessory. Sure, they can dip in and out of trends, but their true beauty lies in becoming your very own capsule piece of jewellery.

There’s a whole roster of styles of watches for women, from digital to analogue, a myriad of face shapes and strap designs, and that’s before we even touch upon smart watches. If you’re in the zone for a new watch or are researching the best watches for women in search of a Valentine’s Day gift, we’ve pulled together a definitive list of our favourite watch brands for women to guide you. We’ve even included vintage watches too, if you’re thinking a Cartier or Rolex is on the cards…

How I chose the best watches for women

Brands : I’ve looked at the most popular watch brands for women, and included those in my edit. That includes designer brands, affordable brands and niche brands too.

: I’ve looked at the most popular watch brands for women, and included those in my edit. That includes designer brands, affordable brands and niche brands too. Metals : I’m a gold watch wearer myself, but I know not everyone bows down to the gold, so I’ve included silver, rose gold plus leather strapped watches in this shopping edit.

: I’m a gold watch wearer myself, but I know not everyone bows down to the gold, so I’ve included silver, rose gold plus leather strapped watches in this shopping edit. Price : Watches are, on the whole, an investment and prices for a good watch can range from £50 upwards, into the thousands. Within this list, you’ll find a range of prices so you can compare and contrast what you get for your money.

: Watches are, on the whole, an investment and prices for a good watch can range from £50 upwards, into the thousands. Within this list, you’ll find a range of prices so you can compare and contrast what you get for your money. Style: Round faces, square, bracelet straps, chunky chains – I’ve included as many different watch styles as possible. When choosing your watch, consider both brand and style; you may love a brand, but don’t be swayed by the label if the watch isn’t your usual style. This is a piece you’ll wear every day, so it’s got to fit with your personal style.

Shop our favourite watches for women