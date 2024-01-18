12 best watches for women, from Michael Kors to Gucci and more

Watches are a timeless, classic accessory that can be as practical as they are pretty. Some of us wear them as a fashion statement thanks to watch brands for women including Michael Kors and Olivia Burton, while others rely on their smart watch so much, they’d genuinely be lost without it.
Watches are, and forever will be, a classic piece of jewellery, even if you’re spending on the lower end. They’re worn whatever the occasion and look as elegant nestled alone on your wrist as they do layered with bangles and bracelets. There’s a reason watches are considered an investment piece buy, because they’re a forever accessory. Sure, they can dip in and out of trends, but their true beauty lies in becoming your very own capsule piece of jewellery.
There’s a whole roster of styles of watches for women, from digital to analogue, a myriad of face shapes and strap designs, and that’s before we even touch upon smart watches. If you’re in the zone for a new watch or are researching the best watches for women in search of a Valentine’s Day gift, we’ve pulled together a definitive list of our favourite watch brands for women to guide you. We’ve even included vintage watches too, if you’re thinking a Cartier or Rolex is on the cards…
How I chose the best watches for women
- Brands: I’ve looked at the most popular watch brands for women, and included those in my edit. That includes designer brands, affordable brands and niche brands too.
- Metals: I’m a gold watch wearer myself, but I know not everyone bows down to the gold, so I’ve included silver, rose gold plus leather strapped watches in this shopping edit.
- Price: Watches are, on the whole, an investment and prices for a good watch can range from £50 upwards, into the thousands. Within this list, you’ll find a range of prices so you can compare and contrast what you get for your money.
- Style: Round faces, square, bracelet straps, chunky chains – I’ve included as many different watch styles as possible. When choosing your watch, consider both brand and style; you may love a brand, but don’t be swayed by the label if the watch isn’t your usual style. This is a piece you’ll wear every day, so it’s got to fit with your personal style.
Michael Kors Petite Lexington Pavé Gold-Tone Watch
With a gold hue and sparkling pavé accents, this MK watch is super glam. Made of stainless steel, this mini timepiece has a round face with a beveled topring and a matching bracelet strap.
Editor's note: "Think of some of the most popular watches for women in the last few years, and most would say Michael Kors. The brand is well known for its stylish watches, including chunky straps and more delicate styles."
Armani Lola Watch
This stainless steel metal mesh bracelet design has a subtle rose gold colouring, a crystal glass screen and rose gold hands and rose gold batons. Powered by quartz the watch also features up to 50 metres water resistant.
Editor's note: "I was surprised by how affordable Armani watches can be. There's a range of styles and prices but for a designer watch, you can't go wrong. I love the marble quartz effect of the face for something a little snazzier than a plain background."
Fossil Rye Three-Hand Date Rose Gold-Tone Stainless Steel Watch
Fossil's stainless steel rose gold watch features a matching rose gold face and dainty strap for a cool, elegant look.
Editor's note: "When I think of Fossil watches, I think of leather strap timepieces but a search on the site shows some beautiful, timeless stainless steel designs that are affordable but don't scrimp on quality."
Gucci G-Timeless Pink Multibee Watch
This timeless watch is brought to life by its pink lacquered dial and signature Gucci bee design.
Editor's note: "I am in love with Gucci's bee design and on a watch, it's even cooler. The pink hue stands out against the silver metal strap, too."
Guess Unity Watch
Guess watches have some incredibly bright and bold designs, and this Unity watch features a silicone strap and rainbow face.
Editor's note: "You can go for a bold, colourful design with Guess watches, a gold or silver piece or one encrusted with pave diamonds - they're a classic, and fun, choice."
Rado Florence Classic Diamonds Womens Watch 30mm
The Swiss watch brand is known for its quality pieces and we're loving the Florence Classic design, with quartz movements, rhodium-plated hands and four full-cut diamonds set as indexes at hours 3,6,9 and 12.
Editor's note: "If it's meticulous watchmaking you look for in your watch, head to Rado, the luxury Swiss brand who are known the world over for their craftmanship."
Apple Watch SE (2023) Sport Band
Apple watches are the must have watch for anyone who wants to record their fitness, health, check messaging on the go and a whole lot more. This second generation Apple watch can give more insights into your health.
Editor's note: "Is there anyone that doesn't have, or want, an Apple watch? From tracking your sleep, using it to pay, GPS and a whole lot more, it's got pretty much everything you need from your phone in watch form - oh, and it tells the time too."
Olivia Burton Celestial Faux Malachite Watch
With a gorgeous malachite green strap and matching face, Olivia Burton's timepiece is inspired by celestial icons with a North Star crystal marker.
Editor's note: "I've lusted after Olivia Burton's watches for years, as they hit the sweet spot between affordability and design. There's many designs to choose from, from pared back to colourful."
Panthère De Cartier Watch
Panthère de Cartier watch, a small model, quartz movement with steel bracelet is an iconic watch from the luxurious French label.
Editor's note: "If there's a watch I'd wish for, it would be a Cartier. Loved by the royal family, who pass their Cartier timepieces down throughout the generations, this is an investment buy but one that will last for eons."
Vivienne Westwood Pennington Stainless-Steel Quartz Watch
A beautifully blue watch from British fashion house Vivienne Westwood, with stainless strap and butterfly clasp fastening.
Editor's note: "The blue of this Vivienne Westwood watch is heavenly, and pairs beautifully with the stainless steel metal. I love the subtle yet instantly recognisable VW branding too."
Casio Vintage Digital Leather Strap Watch
Casio's smooth and stylish leather band is a cute addition to their classic digital watch faces, and this watch is water resistant for daily use.
Editor's note: "You probably had a Casio watch growing up (I did!) and they've come a long way in recent years to become more on-trend. I love this simple design, which is neutral enough for daily wear, but with all the Casio features shoppers love including calendar, stopwatch and backlight."
Rolex Datejust Pre Owned Watch
From the stainless steel and yellow gold case, to the white roman numeral dial yellow gold fluted bezel, this pre-owned Rolex is one to covet. Comes with box and authenticity, undated.
Editor's note: "Along with a Cartier watch, a Rolex has to be up there as one of the most coveted watch brands the world over. I've chosen a pre-owned Rolex watch to highlight as it's beautiful and a great way to buy your own, if you're looking for that type of investment."