Jorja Smith goes hell for leather in motorcycle-inspired outfit

Jorja Smith's outfit on Monday night may have been created by Atelier Mundane, but visually, it was anything but. The 25-year-old singer performed at the closing ceremony of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games wearing a custom navy motorcycle jacket and matching leather straight-leg trousers that has been stuck in our minds ever since.

In a post shared on Instagram with her 3.5m followers, the On My Mind singer shared some behind-the-scenes photos with her fans, detailing exactly what she wore for Monday night's show.

Singer Jorja Smith perfomed at the Commonwealth Games closing ceremony

Jorja, who was born in Walsall, a market town located north-west of Birmingham, performed a medley of her songs at the Alexander Stadium, alongside other special guests such as Ozzy Osbourne, Beverley Knight, UB40 and Dexys Midnight Runners.

"WALSALL AY WE. Did u know Walsall is also famous for its leather?!" Jorja playfully captioned the post. Both her leather jacket and trousers were created by label Atelier Mundane, a relatively new brand formed by London-based sisters Zahra and Sarah Asmail and their graphic design partner Giorgio Lieuw-On.

Jorja wore a motorcycle jacket and matching trousers by Atelier Mundane

The singer's jacket included traditional design features that would be seen on a classic motorcycle jacket, including a rounded collar and visible zip detailing. But Jorja's bespoke piece, coloured a few shades darker than electric blue, also featured white accents and a form-fitting silhouette.

The singer styled her look with fresh, white trainers

Jorja styled her look with her signature black braid and adorned her fingers with several chunky hammered silver rings.

Jorja wore custom pieces by emerging label Atelier Mundane

Her makeup had a certain understated air of glamour – her makeup artist kept things minimal on the eyeshadow front, instead focusing the drama of her beauty look on voluminous eyelashes and a luminous glossy lip.

Her accessory game was also incredibly sharp – the singer opted for classic silver hoops with interesting spike details, alongside a sparkly choker necklace, which nodded to the cool chrome shades in the hardware of her jacket.

