Rosie Huntington-Whiteley only uses these 5 products for the ultimate beauty hack

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is, quite literally, the poster girl for supermodel skin. Known for her seriously glowy complexion, it felt only right when the former Victoria's Secret Angel announced the launch of her beauty brand, Rose Inc, around this time last year.

What a difference a year makes – Rose Inc has made a significant splash in the beauty scene, now available at the likes of major retailers Space NK and Liberty London.

In a post shared on Instagram with her 16m followers, Rosie shared a video makeup tutorial in which she revealed her go-to beauty routine which takes "little to no time" according to the supermodel's caption and only uses five products.

Rosie founded her beauty brand Rose Inc last year

Backgrounded by a gorgeous white bouquet and an airy bathroom set-up, Rosie started off her look by directly applying three pumps of Rose Inc's Skin Enhance Luminous Tinted Serum onto her cheekbones and buffing it in with what appeared to be the angled Number Three Foundation Brush.

Next, the supermodel buffed in the Softlight Luminous Hydrating Concealer around her nose and chin and swirled a brush around in the Solar Infusion Soft-Focus Cream Bronzer, applying a hint of golden radiance to her cheeks. Rosie finished off her look with a dash of the Solar Radiance Hydrating Cream Highlighter and a flush of Cream Blush Refillable Cheek & Lip Colour in a rich, deep pink shade.

The supermodel wore her hair in a tight bun with a sleek middle parting and a classic black spaghetti-strap cami. She threw the fashion rule book out of the window, opting for a mixed metals accessory moment. Rosie adorned her fingers with a striking gold serpentine-style design ring, alongside a silver sparkly cluster ring. The supermodel finished off her look with a thick silver chain and stylish huggie hoops.

Shop Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's 5 go-to products from her beauty brand Rose Inc:

Rose Inc Skin Enhance Luminous Tinted Serum in 060, Liberty London

Rose Inc Soft Light Luminous and Hydrating Full Coverage Concealer, £23, Liberty London

Rose Inc Solar Infusion Soft-Focus Cream Bronzer in Kauai, £29, Liberty London

Rose Inc Solar Radiance Hydrating Cream Highlighter in Prismatic, £23, Liberty London

Rose Inc Blush Divine Radiant Lip & Cheek Colour in Azalea, £23, Liberty London

