Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shares intimate baby photo during family getaway in The French Riviera

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley shared a candid glimpse of her life as a mother-of-two as she took to Instagram on Monday.

The 35-year-old British model delighted fans with a serene-looking mirror selfie that showed her breastfeeding her baby daughter - Isabella James - who she shares with fiancé Jason Statham.

Perched on the end of a hotel bed, Rosie looked every inch the doting mother as she sat cradling her three-month-old daughter.

She teamed her white bathrobe with simple, silver jewellery and fresh, dewy skin.

The former Victoria's Secret model captioned the post with a white dove emoji and fans were quick to heap praise on the "English Rose" of the modeling world with endless upbeat comments.

One added: "So beautiful. Isabella's grown so much! Xx."

Another added: "You are such a beautiful woman and mother."

TV presenter and mum-of-two, Cat Deeley, rushed to the comments section, writing: "Gorgeous!" followed by several heart emojis.

Rosie shared the candid photo on her Instagram

Rosie and Jason have been enjoying a tranquil holiday in Antibes at the luxurious Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Rosie gave fans a glimpse of her first day out in the sun. She shared dreamy-looking photos of the hotel's exterior along with a breath-taking sunset shot of the Mediterranean Sea.

The model included a heavenly sunset picture

The remarkable hotel has previously played host to the likes of the Windsors, the Kennedys, and the Churchills. Boasting 22 acres of pine groves, marble halls, and a saltwater infinity pool, it's easy to see why the stars flock to this glitzy destination.

The famous pair started dating in 2010 before getting engaged in 2016. Along with baby Isabella, the couple also share four-year-old son, Oscar.

Rosie celebrating the launch of her beauty brand, Rosie Inc

Back in 2021, Rosie launched a clean beauty brand entitled "Rosie Inc". The entrepreneur has launched a capsule collection of sustainable make-up products including a concealer, lip tint, brightening serum, and a clarifying toner.

