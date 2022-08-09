The best street style from Copenhagen Fashion Week… so far Fashion editors and Scandi influencers are hitting the Danish capital in the most incredible looks

As Copenhagen Fashion Week kicks off today, we are just as excited by the street style hitting the pavements of the Danish capital, as we are for the looks that are sashaying down the runway.

So far the outfits are only just trickling in, but we've already noticed some major trends from the Scandi tastemakers whom are renowned for their stellar ensembles on the city streets. Parachute pants, double denim, and neon heels have already made an appearance on the cobbled Danish pavements.

When is Copenhagen Fashion Week?

This season Copenhagen Fashion Week SS22/23 takes place from Tuesday 9th August 2022 and ends on Friday 12th August 2022. Sustainability is a core focus area for Copenhagen Fashion Week, and the event strives towards making substantial changes to the way Fashion Week is executed in order to encourage the fashion industry to take steps towards becoming more environmentally friendly. "Sustainability is the core tenet to our vision of Copenhagen Fashion Week as a forward thinking representation of Nordic talent to our global community," explained Cecilie Thorsmark, CEO of Copenhagen Fashion Week in a recent statement. You can see all the latest news from CPHFW here.

We round up the best looks (so far) from Copenhagen Fashion Week and stay tuned for more…

Joicy Muniz

Journalist Joicy Muniz is seen wearing a blue dress with zebra print from Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini,Sunglasses from The Attico, bag from Louis Vuitton, and neon green shoes from The Attico, earrings from Georg Jensen.

Tina Haase

Content creator Tina Haase is seen wearing an Inwear white leather skirt with slit , zara denim top, Julia Skergeth cow print bag, Celine sunglasses and Mango vinyl heels.

Amelie Stanescu

Berlin based stylist Amelie Stanescu is seen wearing cropped pink Balmain jacket, white wide leg parachute pants, Jacquemus sneakers, pink micro Bottega Veneta bag and MAM face jewellery.

Cati Schweyer

Influencer Cati Schweyer is seen wearing Bottega Veneta sunglasses, denim button shirt from Fara, flared pants from Pull & Bear, shoes from Chloe and Chanel bag.