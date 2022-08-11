Nicola Peltz Beckham reveals alternative hair transformation – and fans are going wild

Arguably one of the most divisive hairstyles to infiltrate the beauty sphere, the mullet has maintained a firm grip on the celebrity imagination across the years. David Bowie's Ziggy Stardust championed the hairstyle during his glam rock seventies era, while in Hollywood, a mullet-sporting Patrick Swayze dirty danced his way onto our screens.

In the past decade, stars including Rihanna and Zendaya have rocked a diluted form of the hairdo during public appearances. Now, Nicola Peltz Beckham has stepped up to take on the androgynous style, breathing new life into the modern mullet.

Nicola, 27, took to social media to show off her new hairstyle. The star marked her role in Hulu's new show Welcome to Chippendales by sharing an image of her modern mullet with fans online, which comes soon after she swapped her signature platinum blonde locks for her natural brunette colouring.

The actress posed with her updated hairdo, while sporting a black T-shirt featuring the show's logo and a pair of oversized sunglasses.

Nicola opted for an eighties-inspired mullet

She captioned the post: "@wtchippendales," alongside a string of disco ball emojis. Friends and fans were quick to gush over the star's new look. "Yay," commented husband Brooklyn, while another follower added: "So proud of you Nic." A third mentioned: "Absolutely stunning."

The star recently reverted to her natural brunette colouring

The 'business in the front, party in the back' hairdo has made a recent resurgence on the runway. In February, Simone Rocha sent models down the catwalk in their Renaissance-inspired attire, infusing her medieval, crystal-clad collection with a touch of eighties nostalgia.

A year prior, Kamala Harris' stepdaughter and Proenza Schouler poster girl Ella Emhoff sported a mullet during her New York Fashion Week debut. Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons are also fans – casting mullet-bearing Pistol star Louis Partridge in their Autumn/Winter 2022 collection.

The style has also penetrated mainstream pop culture, with Billie Eilish, Miley Cyrus and Troye Sivan all adopting the anti-fashion hair trend in the last couple of years. It appears that the mullet's glory days live on – and we are certainly not complaining.

