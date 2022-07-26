Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham share loving family post amid feud reports It was a special day for the couple

Nicola Peltz and husband Brooklyn Beckham had a big reason to celebrate on Monday.

Nicola, 27, took to Instagram to share a loving post with fans in honour of her grandmother, Bunny – and it included a very special tribute from her husband.

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham bonds with father-in-law Nelson Peltz

Holidate actress Nicola shared three snapshots in total – including two showing her posing with the family matriarch.

She also shared a sweet video showing Brooklyn reading out his card to Bunny. "Happy birthday, I love you so much," he can be seen telling her.

Nicola shared a loving tribute to Bunny - including a video of Brooklyn

"I'm so honoured to be here on your birthday. You are so amazing, you look so gorgeous today. Thank you for letting me into your gorgeous family. I hope you enjoy the drinks."

Beaming Bunny can then be heard telling Brooklyn, "You're so beautiful, thank you," before the pair embrace.

The couple were married on 9 April

In the caption, Nicola wrote: "Happy 94th birthday to our queen bunny! Your smile is so contagious it lights up the world. I love you with all my heart. Thank you for being the sunshine of our family… (second slide melts my heart into a puddle ~ look at her face)."

It comes amid reports of a distancing between Brooklyn and Nicola and his parents, David and Victoria Beckham.

There arer reports of a distancing between the couple and the Beckhams

Numerous outlets have noted the lack of interaction between the couples on Instagram – most notably between Victoria and Nicola. Meanwhile, Brooklyn appears to be closer than ever to his in-laws, just recently having their family name inked across his chest.

Furthermore, Brooklyn and Nicola were just joined by her parents during their recent honeymoon in the south of France, while the Beckhams holidayed together in Croatia.

Brooklyn is close to Nicola's parents, Nelson and Claudia

Brooklyn and Nicola tied the knot at her family's $103million (£76million) estate in Palm Beach, Florida on 9 April. A short time later, Victoria spoke about the lavish nuptials in an interview with Grazia.

The 48-year-old explained: "It's a big deal, your child getting married. I was very emotional. David's speech was beautiful.

"It took me quite a while to figure out what I wanted to wear," the mother-of-four said of her outfit. "The day wasn't about me, it was about Brooklyn and Nicola. So, I wanted to look appropriate, and really to be comfortable and to feel like myself."

