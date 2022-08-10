Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham address feud rumours and why Victoria didn't design wedding dress The couple opened up

In a new interview published on Wednesday, Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham spoke for the first time about rumours that Nicola and Brooklyn's mum Victoria don't get along.

Sparked in part by the fact that Nicola didn't wear a Victoria Beckham dress for the couple's April wedding, chatter intensified after the actress shared a picture of herself in tears.

MORE: Nicola Peltz breaks down in tears in candid confession about family to fans

However, speaking to Variety, the Transformers: Age of Extinction star and her husband insisted that there was no rift and that she didn't reject the idea of Victoria designing her wedding gown.

Nicola told the publication that she initially intended to wear a dress designed by her mother-in-law.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Brooklyn Beckham's touching gesture for Nicola Peltz's grandmother revealed

She said: "I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, she realized that her atelier couldn't do it, so then I had to pick another dress. She didn't say you can't wear it; I didn’t say I didn't want to wear it. That's where it started, and then they ran with that."

MORE: Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham share loving family post amid feud reports

SEE: Nicola Peltz's billionaire parents party at Brooklyn Beckham wedding in unseen photo

Brooklyn added: "I've learned they’re always going to try to write stuff like that. They're always going to try and put people down. But everyone gets along, which is good."

The couple tied the knot in April

The budding chef supported his wife on social media after she shared an emotional post on Saturday.

The star was also flooded with support from friends and fans after she took to Instagram where she posted one snap showing herself in tears whilst in bed with her teddy bear, with another just a close-up of her fringe and eyes - which appeared to be very red.

In a cryptic caption, the blonde beauty wrote: "Sometimes I find it hard to show the sad bits of me… We all have days where people make you feel bad and it’s okay to be hurt by it. I just thought I would write something because I never show this side of me here."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.