Dua Lipa turns to Emily Ratajkowski for swimwear style tips

For Dua Lipa, churning out musical hits is all in a day's work, but recently the 26-year-old has added another string to her bow – and we are very much on board.

The Potion singer can officially add 'global source of bikini envy' to her CV – and her latest Instagram post proves just that.

The star's schedule is jam-packed at the moment – she is currently spending her nights performing to adoring fans as part of her Future Nostalgia tour. However, as of a few days ago, Dua revealed that with 74 shows under her belt, she would be taking a little time off to recharge before she returns to the stage and plays South America next month.

Therefore, it made perfect sense that the singer scheduled some time with her friends by the beach and allowed herself to let off some steam.

In a post shared on Instagram with her 85.8m followers, Dua gave an insight into her current summer wardrobe favourites.

The star styled a pale blue pinstripe shirt with a backwards baseball cap, a denim pointed-hem skirt, and Prada's cult raffia tote that has been on the arm of just about everyone this summer.

But she also shared a photo of herself soaking up the sun's rays and working on her tan while sporting a bikini from supermodel Emily Ratajkowski's swimwear line, Inamorata.

She wore a turquoise triangle halter top with mini orange polka dots paired with side-tie low-rise bikini bottoms which featured an orange base colour with larger blue dots.

What is the story behind Emily Ratajkowski's swimwear brand Inamorata?

Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski founded New York-based swimwear brand Inamorata back in 2017 alongside her friend Kat Mendenhall. The label describes itself as "a collection rife with easy, body-conscious essentials for the unexpected nature of the city” and is inspired by the southern Californian beach town where Emily grew up.

"It is that beach attitude taken to the city," Emily said, explaining the ethos behind Inamorata. "It's not about the body – it's about the confidence, it's about self-love."

Shop Dua Lipa's exact bikini down below:

Las Olas Top in Blue & Orange Small Dot bikini top, £85, Inamorata

Luneta Bottom in Orange & Blue Large Dot, £85, Inamorata

