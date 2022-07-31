Dua Lipa lights up Instagram in the ultimate cool-girl neon crop top The Grammy Award-winning songstress looked electric in green

Dua Lipa's experimental style never fails to delight her doting fans, and on Saturday, the songstress lit up Instagram in a daring neon crop top and low-rise denim jeans.

The 26-year-old beauty, who is currently on her Future Nostalgia tour, showed off her enviable abs as she leaned against a box backstage. Dua's cool-girl aesthetic was complete as she donned a pair of acid-wash 'boyfriend' jeans, accessorising with futuristic metallic sunglasses and flashing her dainty patchwork tattoos.

Dua's raven hair fell to her waist in a sleek, straightened style as she rocked a rosy-hued lip gloss to complete her statement look.

In a series of photos shared with her 85.5million Instagram followers, Dua's neon moment was captioned with the statement: "Just know I mean big business."

Dua's daring outfits never fail to disappoint fans

Doting fans couldn't get enough of her y2k ensemble, rushing to the comments to share the love. "Wow. Look at that waist!!!" commented a close friend, while another penned: "Dua slaying in her fav colour."

"Gorgeous," quipped a third fan, while a fourth added: "Te amo Duaaaa!"

It's not the first time the Grammy Award-winning star has posed up a storm in electric neon green. Setting the trend last month, Dua posed backstage ahead of her Cannes show. She wore a neon green halter neck mini dress which featured a keyhole cut out and 3D rose-style appliqué on the point where the fabric crosses over.

According to fashion fans, the standout dress was from Coperni, a Parisian ready-to-wear label established by Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant back in 2013.

Dua is known for her eclectic tour wardrobe

And Dua is in good company with her apparent love for Coperni – the brand, perhaps best known for its cult oval-shaped shoulder bags, has been worn by none other than Hailey Bieber and Rihanna. Remember the Fenty mogul's silver twisted crop top, exposed bump and matching maxi skirt ensemble? That ensemble was courtesy of Coperni.

