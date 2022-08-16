Bella Hadid is obsessed with this product from Hailey Bieber's skincare brand The supermodel can't get enough of Rhode's Peptide Lip Treatment

Bella Hadid is renowned for her luscious pout – and now she has revealed that she relies on a product created by fellow supermodel Hailey Bieber to keep her lips looking as lovely as ever.

In a post shared on her Instagram Stories with her 54.2m followers, Bella posed with the product that she is obsessed with from Hailey's skincare brand Rhode.

In the back of a car, Bella took some snaps as she used Rhode's Peptide Lip Treatment and showed off the glossy effect.

"Y'all know I never do posts like this unless I really LOVEEE something," Bella wrote. "This is some yummy lip deliciousness!!! I am so proud of U."

Bella's busy lifestyle as a supermodel means that she's constantly on the go, and so it makes complete sense that she would be drawn to a lip product that promises to provide a quick boost of hydration. Although, sadly the product is currently out of stock.

The 25-year-old has been serving some serious looks recently – such as borrowing the unconventional long socks and pumps trend from 90s cult classic Clueless – and her Instagram Story snaps were no exception.

While Bella's nourished pout was certainly the focus, her complexion looked radiant and she looked super sweet with her dark hair braided into one long distressed plait.

What is the story behind Hailey Bieber's skincare brand Rhode?

Hailey's eponymous skincare line – Rhode is the supermodel's middle name – has only been out for a couple of months, and yet it is highly coveted, with products often selling out incredibly quickly.

Rhode is all about Hailey's trademark dewy aesthetic, and the brand's products are very much focused towards achieving hydrated, moisture-pumped skin.

"My journey towards healthier skin inspired me to develop products that really work, in a way that's accessible to everyone," Hailey said about the brand's vision. "Rhode is dedicated to making products based in science and great formulation, simplifying many of the mysteries and complex narratives behind efficacious skincare."

