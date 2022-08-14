Hailey Bieber is a summer goddess as she goes forest bathing in chic bikini The wife of Justin Bieber shared snaps from her summer in Europe

Hailey Bieber is the ultimate It-girl. From her effortless fashion looks to her trending glazed donut nails, enviable outfits and jaw-dropping skin glow, the model's licence to enchant never fails to mesmerise her loyal fans.

Stepping into the weekend, the skincare mogul took to Instagram following the launch of her highly-anticipated skincare brand, Rhode. The wife of Justin Bieber shared a series of sun-soaked snaps with her 46.8million followers, giving fans a glimpse inside her whimsical summer of travel in Europe.

The honey-blonde beauty shared a video of herself sinking into an outdoor plunge pool set in a picturesque outdoor scene. Rocking a mocha-hued string bikini, Hailey showed off her enviably toned silhouette as she dipped into the water, letting her soaked hair fall down her back.

Hailey shared a blissfull post-swim snap from her holiday

"7 countries. a lot of yummy food. a lot of laughs. and a lot of jet lag," wrote the 25-year-old, sparking a reaction amongst fans. "The mountains and the hot tub. Priceless," penned one fan, adding a heart-eye emoji to their comment.

"And all those killer looks," quipped a second, while a third fan sweetly wrote: "Literally a fashion icon."

Other snaps in Hailey's post showed the star rocking a ditsy LBD adorned with applique flowers on the straps and an elegant sweetheart neckline. Channelling a nineties aesthetic, the star rocked black patent loafers and white socks to complete her off-duty model look.

Hailey then showed off her tanned and toned abs in a chic crop top and denim dad shorts, posing against a rippling sea.

Tea dresses and trainers are Hailey's holiday aesthetic

Keeping it real, Hailey shared a sunset snap tucking into an ice cream as she donned a floral tea dress in sunshine yellow. She paired her frock with Adidas trainers, teasing her hair into a half-up, half-down hairstyle and adding oversized hoops. Such a holiday vibe!

Hailey's post comes just days after she and her husband were spotted coordinating their outfits in Budapest as she joined Justin on his European tour.

