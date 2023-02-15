Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner have both been spotted in these £80 trainers, and they go with everything

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

I think we can all agree our trainer collections will never be complete. After spotting the likes of Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber and Kate Moss in the same adidas pair, we now have one more addition to add to our wishlists.

The adidas Samba trainers have the kind of sleek design that goes with everything in our wardrobes, and sales have surged so much in the last six months they've sold out everywhere.

Bella Hadid wears adidas Samba trainers in New York in April

Bella Hadid has worn Sambas with low-rise baggy jeans, while Kendall Jenner paired hers with jersey shorts and an oversized shirt.

Most recently Hailey Bieber was spotted wearing her Samba trainers in her Who's in my Bathroom? YouTube video with Maddie Zeigler, previously adding them to a classic denim cut-offs and leather jacket ensemble. Even Kate Moss was an OG fan back in 2015.

Kendall pairs her adidas Samba trainers with jersey shorts and an oversized shirt

Originally designed for footballers, the retro three-stripe trainers are now a firm street style favourite, and with prices from £80, they’re more accessible than your average trending celebrity shoe.

Hailey Beiber wears her adidas Samba trainers out in LA in June

Despite being impossible to get hold of for months, Farfetch has just restocked the Sambas and they're still available in the classic white/black colourway in several sizes. Shop them now before they sell out.

Samba Classic low-top sneakers, from £83/$74, Farfetch

