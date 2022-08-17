Lily James channels nineties glam in glittering chainmail mini dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

If anyone is partial to a glitterbomb look, then it's Lily James. Whether donning a lacy Versace gown dusted with sparkles to the Oscars or a cut-out number to the Met Gala, the actress never misses an opportunity to go all out on the glitter front.

The star has recently been treating us to a host of throwback photos from her days on set starring as Pamela Anderson on the hit show Pam and Tommy. She reshared an image posted by the show's costume designer Kameron Lennox, looking truly dazzling in a lilac chainmail dress.

Featuring a backless silhouette, a mini cut, delicate chainmail detailing, a cowl neck and a lavender sheen, the dress enabled Lily to encapsulate Pamela's opulent yet audacious sense of style.

Lily wore her blonde hair up in a wild high bun, letting her thick blonde wisps cascade around her face. She sported a typical Pamela Anderson makeup blend – a thickly lined dark lip, a heavy smoky eye, sharp, thin brows and a matte layer of sun-kissed foundation.

Lily looked stunning in chainmail

The star completed the daring outfit by slipping on a pair of heels that boasted baby pink soles, true nineties clear resin bases and playful lipstick-shaped heels.

The star shimmied in lilac sparkles

Lily took to social media to reshare the fun post, alongside the caption: "I got to keep this one. @kameronlennoxcostumes home run after home run!!! She deserves all the love #2022," adding a dress and smiley face emoji.

Fans adored the throwback snap and were quick to pen their comments under the original post. "One of my fav outfits!" one commented, while another added: "Omg so beautiful." A third said: "It worked so so well."

The star also showed off another sensational nineties look

If you're looking to infuse your evening wardrobe with some sparkle and shine, then why not treat yourself in time for party season?

Poster Girl's chainmail effect mini dress is the perfect contemporary party piece. Showcasing a deep purple hue, a scoop neck, criss-cross back detail and an iridescent finish, the dress is perfect for emulating Pamela's nostalgia look.

Chainmail Effect Mini Dress, £555, Poster Girl

Alternatively, this high-street lookalike will be sure to grab attention upon arrival at any evening soiree.

Chainmail Cowl Neck Relaxed Mini Dress, £79.20, Debenhams

Lily recently debuted another showstopping slip dress. In another image shared by Lennox, Lily was snapped sporting a delicate sheer slip dress boasting sweet golden florals, a halter neck fit and a midnight black hue – an additional garment from the set of the series.

