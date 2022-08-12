Lily James wows in striking swimsuit during romantic Tuscan getaway The star basked in the Italian sunshine

Lily James is currently soaking up the sun while on holiday in Tuscany. The actress shared a sneak peek into her luxury getaway with fans online – and we admit, we're just a touch jealous.

Lily, 33, posed in a picturesque pool flanked by towering trees and stunning mountainscapes. She sported an electric blue swimsuit which complimented her dark features and perfectly blended into the dreamy colour scheme of the Instagrammable image.

The Downton Abbey star posted the snap on social media, alongside the caption: "Tuscany @priveluxurytravel," with a smiling face emoji. Her photo was met by a wave of gushing comments surrounding the luxuriousness of her romantic holiday.

"Magical," one follower commented, while another said: "Dreamy." A third agreed, mentioning: "Heaven," and a fourth added: "Lussssshhhhh."

Lily showed off her dreamy holiday spot

Tuscany is a celeb holiday hotspot. Fans of the beautiful location are Beyonce And Jay Z, Colin Firth, Ed Sheeran, Steven Spielberg, Rihanna, Richard Gere and Will Smith.

In between shooting Versace campaigns with Donatella herself, undergoing dramatic hair transformations for jobs and stepping out for the occasional red carpet appearance, Lily has been jetting off to some exquisite European destinations this year.

The star has traveled to numerous luxury European locations this year

Back in June, the Cinderella actress posed for a photo while exploring Avignon in the southeast of the country. The star, who has recently had her hair dyed a sleek shade of brunette, looked radiant with her new hairstyle, which had been dyed a dark chestnut brown and styled out with a fringe. A reddish tinge radiated from the star's silky tresses as the French sunbeams struck her brunette mane.

Lily complemented her new look with an oversized pair of cat-eye sunglasses and sported a white corset top with ribbed detail and some denim shorts boasting vintage floral detail.

She took to social media to share her new glamour glow with fans and followers, alongside the caption: "Celebrating love in France."

