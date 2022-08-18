Kendall Jenner is all about vintage Jean Paul Gaultier this summer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Kardashian-Jenner clan are renowned for their internet-breaking fashion choices, although seemingly more than ever the famous sisters are opting for pieces from the archive.

MORE: Kendall Jenner schools us in how to nail the colourful trainer trend

Supermodel Kendall hosted a party on Tuesday night at The Fleur Room in Los Angeles to celebrate the second annual 8.18 week. Her drinks brand 818 Tequila (get it?), which Kendall founded back in February 2021, is actually named after the area code of where she lives in California.

The 26-year-old headed down to Sunset Boulevard to celebrate 818 Tequila's successes – after all, it has some pretty famous fans that include the likes of Hailey Bieber, Winnie Harlow and, of course, sister Kylie. Plus, the brand has won multiple industry awards.

READ: Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner have both been spotted in these £75 trainers, and they go with everything

RELATED: Kendall Jenner makes a case for satin trousers this summer

Photo credit: Sophie Sahara

Kendall looked radiant in a printed mesh dress – a style that she has been seriously loving this month. The strapless design featured a beautiful, slightly twee, floral pattern and a figure-skimming silhouette. The pastel teal base colour contrasted perfectly against the supermodel's glowing limbs and worked harmoniously with clusters of yellow-pink roses.

Photo credit: Sophie Sahara

The stunning vintage piece was from an early collection by Jean Paul Gaultier, a designer that Kendall has been absolutely loving this summer. Last month, the supermodel wore the coolest psychedelic halter neck maxi dress from the label's spring/summer 2000 collection, which she styled with a straw cowboy hat.

Photo credit: Sophie Sahara

However, at the 818 Tequila celebration, Kendall left the rodeo vibe at the door, instead styling her vintage mesh dress paired with a black fold-over shoulder bag by Acne Studios, black barely-there sandals and crescent moon-shaped earrings.

The supermodel styled her hair in a sleek high ponytail and went with her typically understated beauty approach. Kendall sported a fluttery lash look, giving the illusion of a feline shape, and a rosy-pink lip.

Shop our pick to recreate Kendall Jenner's vintage Jean Paul Gaultier style moment:

Jean Paul Gaultier sheer print dress, £1,400, Koi Bird

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.