Dua Lipa channels 90s cool-girl with latest look

Another day, another killer Dua Lipa bikini moment. The 26-year-old star has been at the very top of her swimwear game of late, and we are 100% here for it.

Squeezing in a spot of much deserved rest and relaxation is Dua's current priority, which meant another stunning bikini photo.

The Potion singer is in the midst of a quick break from her Future Nostalgia tour – as of a week ago, she shared with fans that with 74 shows under her belt, she would be taking some time to recharge before she returns to the stage and plays South America next month.

Therefore, in recent days the singer has been enjoying hanging with her friends by the beach and wearing some seriously glamorous ensembles including pieces by the likes of Marni, Missoni, The Attico, and Fendace – a limited edition partnership between luxury fashion houses Fendi and Versace.

Photo credit: Tyrell Hampton

Dua debuted her most recent outfit in a post shared on Instagram with her 85.9m followers, looking the picture of off-duty chic. Nested in the corner of a plush red velvet sofa, she wore a blue abstract print bikini top paired with high-waisted black trousers.

The ensemble came courtesy of long-time celebrity stylist Lorenzo Posocco and saw Dua looking effortlessly cool in a triangle-shaped string bikini top and a chunky gold chain choker. The overall feel had a certain 90s-star edge, and she played into that aesthetic with oversized hoops.

The look has got us thinking about incorporating statement swimwear into our everyday wardrobe. After all, there's little-to-no difference between a bikini top and a micro top these days – we reckon the Levitating singer may well be onto something.

The singer posed on her Instagram Stories while sporting a Vivienne Westwood necklace and a Carhartt WIP cap

Dua styled her blue snake print bikini top with black wide-leg trousers and Puma's Mayze Stack trainers to promote the launch of the brand's new footwear style in a paid partnership with the sportswear giant.

The singer has worked with the global retailer on several occasions before – having actually created her own line with them called 'Flutur, inspired by 90s streetwear.

