Dua Lipa embraces nineties nostalgia in colour block look

Dua Lipa's wardrobe is a masterclass in high-end dressing. The star is always raising the bar when it comes to assembling must-see looks – often crafted by emerging designers and luxury labels alike. The 26-year-old showcased a new ensemble that exuded nineties nostalgia – and fans were sent into a fashion frenzy.

Dua looked mythical in a mint green slip dress featuring spaghetti straps, subtle gold hardware, cut-out detailing and a satin sheen. She layered the divine garment under a cropped fine-knit lavender cardigan – creating a cute yet contrasting colour palette.

The singer clasped an apple green woven handbag for all her vacay essentials and wore her silky raven tresses in a clipped back half-up-half-down princess 'do.

A pair of simple gold hoop earrings and a large silver signet ring added a pop of sparkle to her spring-toned outfit. Dua looked radiant as she displayed a natural, fresh-faced appearance – which accentuated her golden holiday glow.

Dua looked beautiful in the slip dress

The fashionista took to social media to share a series of stylish holiday snaps with her incredible 85.9 million followers, alongside the caption: "36°C."

The star has impeccable off-duty style

As per, the star's fans virtually gathered en masse to praise her effortless summer style. "Natural beauty," one wrote, while another added: "Queen." A third commented: "I'm literally in love," and a fourth mentioned: "Gorgeous girl."

Dua once again recently channelled nineties cool-girl style in a stunning bikini photo. The Potion singer is in the midst of a quick break from her Future Nostalgia tour and has sported some seriously glamorous swimwear ensembles this week.

Pieces by the likes of Marni, Missoni, The Attico, and Fendace – a limited edition partnership between luxury fashion houses Fendi and Versace, have all been donned by the star – and we are not complaining.

