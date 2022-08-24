Lady Amelia Windsor stuns in sleek dress during birthday celebrations

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Happy Birthday to Lady Amelia Windsor! The socialite and style icon celebrated her 27th birthday on Wednesday and to mark the occasion, her friends flocked to Instagram to share sweet throwback snaps of the royal.

In one image taken by a close friend, Lady Amelia looked timeless in a sleek midi dress boasting a satin finish, a cowl neckline and subtly ruffled trim. The star completed her effortless aesthetic by slipping on a pair of black flatform Birkenstocks.

Lady Amelia wore her sandy blonde tresses down loose and smiled for the camera, showcasing a natural, fresh-faced beauty glow.

A large, patterned silk scrunchie featuring an eye-catching red trim adorned the birthday girl's wrist in addition to a simple bracelet.

Lady Amelia's friend posted the stunning picture and wished the society sweetheart a Happy Birthday, captioning the wholesome post: "Happy Birthday to this wee rocket @amelwindsor."

A classic LBD will forever remain a key wardrobe staple, yet if midi is more your thing, then we have the perfect piece for you.

This sophisticated statement slip dress is cut to flatter and features a slight cowl neck, a side split and practical adjustable straps. Available in five neutral tones, this number is the ultimate throw-on garment for upmarket evening soirees and swanky date nights.

Lady Amelia recently enjoyed a cultural outing to The Fitzwilliam Museum in Cambridge and aptly coordinated her outfit to match the exhibition she was attending. She journeyed out of London for the 'Hockney's Eye: The Art and Technology of Depiction,' show - and looked as stylish as ever while doing so.

Lady Amelia sported a crisp white pair of mom jeans, which she teamed with a sweet lime green knitted tank top. She posed outside the museum's façade, with her outfit perfectly complementing the pale green banners boasting the title of the exhibition that flanked the building's decadent exterior.

