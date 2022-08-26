Squid Game's HoYeon Jung is the picture of luxury in Louis Vuitton

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

When it comes to off-duty style, HoYeon Jung makes it look so easy. The Squid Game break-out star has perfected the art of cool-girl dressing – just take her latest look for example. The 28-year-old Louis Vuitton global ambassador, Vogue muse and former high fashion model showed off a casual yet composed outfit with fans online – adding a styling string to her fashionable bow.

HoYeon sported a vintage-style yellow T-shirt with a front pocket and a pair of high-waisted, dark blue flared jeans. A pair of brown leather loafers completed her weekend-ready look, in addition to her accessory of choice – Louis Vuitton's £1,640 'Cite Monogram Bag.'

WATCH: Squid Game on Netflix - official trailer

The star shielded her face with a stone-coloured baseball cap and a white face mask, letting her unmissable bag speak for itself.

HoYeon posed in front of a plain wall for the image, which she posted to her Instagram Stories alongside the simple caption: "LV."

HoYeon nailed off-duty style

She subsequently uploaded another image of her outfit, which showed off her sweet gold huggie hoop earrings and a naturally radiant, fresh-faced appearance. For the second image, she wrote: "Waiting for y'all to come," with a red love heart emoji.

The actress and model sported a luxury Louis Vuitton bag

Emulate HoYeon's look with a pair of seventies flared jeans which will make for the ultimate wardrobe staple – and also give you her model-esque leanness.

Flared-cut Jeans, £190, Farfetch

The actress is clearly a big fan of denim and recently wowed fans as she posed for a low-key mirror selfie with her friend and model Yoon Young Bae. In the playful photo, she donned a pair of baggy dark wash boyfriend jeans, which she teamed with an oversized black T-shirt, a yellow face mask and a sand-toned bucket hat.

She shared the post via her Instagram Stories to her 23 million followers, simply tagging her friend in the caption with a hands-up emoji.

