Emily Ratajkowski makes a case for the micro skirt 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Emily Ratajkowski is long overdue a fresh start, and for the 31-year-old supermodel that means channelling her energy into a killer outfit. After moving out of the home she shared with her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard on Wednesday, Emily came through with an amazing ensemble, backgrounded by a glimpse of her new apartment.

MORE: Emily Ratajkowski spices up her style repertoire in striking crop top

The supermodel has been all about ultra-short skirts recently, the kind that would make a 1960s it-girl – responsible for popularising the mini length – blush.

In a post shared on her Instagram Stories with her 29.5m followers, Emily's daring hemline, resting well above her mid-thigh, felt incredibly apt. After all, the supermodel has been all over Miu Miu's cult-adored micro skirt, a style that has also been worn by the likes of Nicole Kidman in that unforgettable Vanity Fair cover, as well as Hailey Bieber and Zendaya.

Her bold piece featured pleating details and a raw-edge hem, and the cool khaki base hue looked great against glowing limbs.

READ: Emily Ratajkowski is the essence of sporty chic in sleek unitard

RELATED: From Emily Ratajkowski to Lila Moss: These are the 14 supermodels that are going to be in the 2023 Pirelli Calendar

Just a couple of days ago, we were in awe of Emily's mega-plunge striped bodysuit that she wore to a Bad Bunny concert in New York City. Proving her commitment to the adventurous skirt length, she wore a beige version, emblazoned with the must-have accessory of the night – her all-access pass.

However, for her latest look Emily kept things more casual, opting for a black silky cropped shirt with a central knotted tie detail. The supermodel finished off her look with one of her favourite footwear styles at the moment – the eternal embroidered cowboy boot.

When it came to accessories, Emily prioritised chunky hardware. Major buckles were out in full force, with the supermodel rocking not one, but two statement pieces – one on her belt which exuded a definite western vibe, and the other on her black shoulder bag which felt rooted in 2000s nostalgia.

Shop our pick to recreate Emily Ratajkowski's micro skirt moment below:

The Mimi mini skirt, £90, Peachy Den

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.