Celebrity ripped jean outfits that still live in our mind rent-free

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Although regularly in and out of fashion, ripped jeans are the definition of a wardrobe staple. While your elderly relatives may not approve, it's hard to argue against their superlative wearability. Whether you're a long-time advocate or a recent convert, a capsule wardrobe is still incomplete without them.

How to copy the look

When it comes to styling ripped jeans, we're looking to some of the most stylish celebrities for inspiration. Bella Hadid explored the breadth of monochrome in Paris earlier this year, donning a flared-leg pair with an extended polo neck and a ribbed knit cardigan.

MORE: The 8 most stylish denim jumpsuits to add to cart now

To recreate the 25-year-old's ensemble, turn to Arket and Whistles for cosy knits and Los Angeles-based SLVRLAKE for flattering denim cuts.

Hello! Fashion shares the celebrity ripped jean outfits that live in our mind rent-free:

Gigi Hadid

An oldie but a goodie – Gigi Hadid's 2017 double denim moment with a splash of tomato red has to be one of her best street style moments, ever.

READ: How to style double denim – this summer we are taking cues from Julia Fox and Naomi Campbell

RELATED: Get the look: Elsa Hosk's off-duty double denim suit co-ord

Maje Paros ripped wide-leg high-rise jeans, £199, Selfridges

Emily Ratajkowski

Considering attempting boyfriend jeans? Let this killer Emily Ratajkowski look be your sartorial guide. Her skater-style canvas trainers nodded to the footwear trend that dominated the early 2010s, and yet, a statement yellow zebra print trench gave the ensemble a super-loud, contemporary feel.

J Brand Tate cropped distressed boyfriend jeans, £275, Net-A-Porter

Bella Hadid

In Paris earlier this year Bella was serving 2000s-mum-school-pick-up with her ripped flares style moment, right down to the long chunky knit cardigan. It's bold, but it wouldn't be a Bella Hadid look if it wasn't rooted in nostalgia.

SLVRLAKE London high-rise wide-leg jeans, £337, Mytheresa

Kaia Gerber

Kaia Gerber rocked an oversized pinstripe blazer with black asymmetrically ripped jeans, forming a look that exuded French-girl chic, despite its New York backdrop.

Miu Miu ripped-detail paperbag flared jeans, £820, Farfetch

Julia Fox

Forget double denim, Julia Fox proved herself as the most earnest of devotees, sporting a head-to-toe light wash look in Los Angeles earlier this year. Her low-rise baggy jeans and micro top combo is certainly not for the fainthearted – which is part of the reason why we can't get enough of it.

Denimist panelled distressed boyfriend jeans, £395, Net-A-Porter

Alessandra Ambrosio

Brazilian supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio looked the picture of off-duty chic when she stepped out in 2018 in a graphic tee and straight-leg ripped jeans. Plus, the jacket slung over the shoulders? One word: timeless.

Agolde 90s distressed mid-rise straight-leg organic jeans, £260, Net-A-Porter

Kate Moss

Ah, 2012. It was the age of the Olympics, the Royal Wedding, and the streets were rife with Kate Moss' now-iconic Topshop collection pieces. But the legendary supermodel remained unfazed and ultra-stylish in a powdery blue fluffy coat and subtly ripped skinny jeans.

Dolce & Gabbana ripped tapered jeans, £875, Farfetch

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.