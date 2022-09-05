Kate Moss just channelled a 1970s It-girl

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Supporting a close pal's exciting new venture and simultaneously sporting the party outfit to end all party outfits? It's all in a day's work for legendary supermodel Kate Moss.

The 48-year-old has been super busy recently promoting her new beauty and wellness brand which launched just a few days ago, but between spreading the word about Cosmoss, the supermodel found time to show her support for one of her closest friends.

Kate Moss attended British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful's book launch on Sunday night at Claridge's Hotel in London's Mayfair. A Visible Man is a memoir that tells the story of Edward learning to find his voice and make it to the top of one of the world's most exclusive industries.

The party was just as star-studded as one would expect, including guests such as supermodel Jourdan Dunn, actress Salma Hayek, TV presenter Maya Jama and Marchioness of Bath Emma Weymouth.

But there was one special attendee who particularly stood out from the crowd. To celebrate the occasion, Kate wore the most incredible vintage party dress which felt utterly timeless, despite its 1970s origins.

The dress in question was created by Halston and felt as though it wouldn't be out of place in a modern Rixo collection. Kate's high-necked dress was adorned with pastel sequin vertical stripes, consisting of peach, baby blue and silvery lilac shades.

The supermodel styled her dazzling archival piece with a gold snakeskin-style clutch, a couple of pendant necklaces and serpentine heeled boots – all of which brought texture to the forefront of Kate's look.

What is the story behind Kate Moss' new brand Cosmoss?

Kate Moss' latest venture describes itself as "self-care created for life's modern journeys – a celebration of every day exactly as it is, with all its imperfections."

Cosmoss' products, which include herbal teas, CBD oil drops and perfume, have been "meticulously crafted with wellbeing in mind; each ritual opens a door to balance, restoration, and love", according to the label.

Shop the exact vintage Halston dress to recreate Kate Moss' party style moment:

Halston 1970 sequin dress, $2,400, Mrs Couture

