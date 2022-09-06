Delvaux: Why celebrities and Belgian Royals are obsessed with this heritage handbag brand

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Avid fashion history fans will be more than familiar with Delvaux. The Belgian handbag brand, heralded for its classic designs and exceptional craftsmanship, has a rich heritage that has spanned over nearly two centuries and is still going strong in 2022. Intrigued? Allow us to enlighten you…

What is the story behind Delvaux?

Founded in Brussels in 1829, the brand's story begins with a small travel leather goods boutique that was opened by Charles Delvaux, one year before the Kingdom of Belgium was established. A remarkable visionary, Charles foresaw the travel revolution which found Belgium at the forefront – by 1875 the country had the highest density of rail networks in the world.

Charles recognised that women would want to keep their most precious possessions by their side during their journeys – at a time when trains had distinct compartments for passengers and luggage – and so in 1908, he filed the first patent for a leather handbag.

Why are Delvaux handbags so special?

Delvaux is the oldest fine leather luxury goods house and it is the official supplier to Belgium’s royal family. But the Belgian royals are not alone in their love for the brand - its bags have also been worn by the likes of Rihanna, Beyoncé and Naomi Campbell. Each of its handbags is crafted in one of the brand's three ateliers, located in Belgium and France. Pieces are created in its workshops using hides from the finest French and Italian tanneries by highly skilled artisans using long-established techniques.

Delvaux's extraordinary history comes with an equally remarkable archive. Coinciding with the brand's 190th anniversary in 2019, the maison opened the Musée Delvaux within its headquarters in the Arsenal district of Brussels. The museum is not only home to one-off creations made for members of the royal family, but is also a place where visitors can learn more about three intricately linked histories – that of Delvaux, the handbag, and Belgium.

