Zendaya's Emmys dress boasted the ultimate hidden detail

Zendaya can always be relied on to come through with a seriously show-stopping red carpet moment. Met Gala Cinderella transformations, unreal torso sculptural creations and fluorescent yellow gowns aside – we're all about last night's Emmys look.

The actress, who is more than partial to a strapless neckline on the red carpet, turned to celebrity stylist Law Roach to compose her outfit. He opted for the most striking piece, courtesy of maison Valentino, which allowed Zendaya to exude a vibe that played with contrast. With a tight-fitting corset bodice as the piece's central focus, the luxe black gown flowed to the floor and featured a broad hem shape and peplum waist which echoed Christian Dior's renowned 'New Look' silhouette which rose to popularity in the post-war period.

The dress also featured the ultimate hidden detail, pockets. As most women know a hidden pocket in a dress is a godsend, and Zendaya made plenty of use of them tucking her hands in for photos as she made her way down the red carpet. If we had to place our bets, the face of Lancôme probably used them to stash her favourite lipstick from the brand. Which would make sense as there was no handbag or clutch in sight.

The 26-year-old's look had an air of the ingénue about it, emphasised by a padded black headband, rich with Sloaney associations, and yet - she exuded sophistication. However, the actress kept things fresh with a dash of opulence along her collar.

She wore an exquisite white gold piece by Bvlgari which boasted over 17 carats of diamonds as well as a statement ring and a pair of understated studs.

The actress, whose glam squad consisted of hair stylist Tony Medina and makeup artist Sheika Daley, looked radiant with a scraped-back bouffant hairdo and a peachy flush across both her lips and cheeks.

Plus, it was not only Zendaya's red carpet game which excelled at last night's ceremony – in fact, the actress even made Emmys history with her win. She became the youngest ever two-time Emmy winner for her role in the smash series Euphoria as teenage addict, Rue.

"My greatest wish for Euphoria is that it could help heal people," she said in her acceptance speech for the award of Outstanding Lead Actress.

"I want you to know that anyone who has loved a Rue or feels like they are a Rue, I want you to know that I am so grateful for your stories, and I carry them with me, and I carry them with her."

