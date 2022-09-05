Zendaya channels 90s chic in the coolest blazer and jeans combo

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Whether she's walking the red carpet or strolling around New York, Zendaya never fails to live up to her fashion icon status.

Pictured on Saturday, the Euphoria star was joined by her good friend and stylist Law Roach as they enjoyed a shopping spree in SoHo, Manhattan.

WATCH: Zendaya says confidence is the best beauty secret

Giving off 90s It Girl vibes in her off-duty outfit, Zendaya teamed a statement black blazer with an oversized striped shirt and mom jeans – so chic.

Proving that it's all in the details, she added a pair of black leather ankle boots and tinted sunglasses. As for her hair and makeup, Zendaya rocked a sleek ponytail and a glowy, fresh-faced complexion.

Zendaya gave off 90s vibes in a statement blazer, oversized shirt and mom jeans

The A-lister's shopping spree comes just days after she celebrated her 26th birthday – who knows, maybe she was picking up a birthday treat!

Marking the occasion last Thursday, Zendaya kept her birthday low-key with a dinner at MAMO Italian Restaurant, where she was joined by her boyfriend, Tom Holland, mom, Claire Stoermer, and Euphoria co-star Hunter Schafer.

The A-lister's shopping spree comes just days after she celebrated her 26th birthday

Impeccably dressed for her birthday dinner, the brunette beauty styled a black long-sleeved crop top with blue mid-rise jeans and suede stilettos.

Giving us serious hair envy, Zendaya's bouncy blow-dry paired perfectly with her dewy makeup. From her golden eyeshadow to her rosy blusher and soft pink lip, the actress couldn't have looked more radiant. As for her Hollywood beau, Tom sported a blue plaid shirt, jeans and Adidas trainers.

Later thanking her 151million Instagram followers for all of their birthday wishes, Zendaya wrote:

"I get to spend the day responding to the most beautiful messages (sorry I'm a little late) thank ya'll for filling my heart with so much love, I couldn't be more grateful. Here's to 26!"

Zendaya took to Instagram to thank her fans for all of their birthday wishes

Sparking a major reaction from fans, several of Zenday's celebrity pals were also quick to comment on her post.

"Happy Birthday!!!! Kisses from us all! X" wrote Victoria Beckham.

"Happy happy happy birthday beautiful!!!!!! Xoxoxoxo," added Kerry Washington. Meanwhile, Naomi Campbell penned: "Happy Birthday @zendaya," followed by a number of emojis.

