Bella Hadid rocks statement motorcycle jacket out in NYC

Bella Hadid's street style is really the gift that keeps on giving – and her latest look poses no exception. The supermodel's track record has long since proven that she is not afraid to stand out from the crowd, and her most recent outfit, yet again, thrives on its deviation from convention.

First of all, we feel a pressing need to address the elephant in the room – how on earth does Bella look so good while downing a slice of pizza?

Following the flurry of New York Fashion Week, it makes complete sense that Bella requires a bit of down time after she worked flat out, walking for the likes of Tom Ford, Michael Kors and Vogue World.

In a rare outing with her art director boyfriend Marc Kalman, Bella stopped for a bite to eat on the street, opting for a trusty slice of Margherita. But enough of commending her snack choice, instead we were principally bowled over by the supermodel's outfit selection.

Where to start? Bella's statement motorcycle certainly felt like the main event, featuring a mint blue colour block wavy strip across the upper torso, which gave her Open Ceremony jacket a distinctly Western feel. Motorcycle jackets have been huge recently, having roared back into fashion via the likes of Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber last month.

We are seriously lusting after Bella's oversized-fit piece, and we love how the supermodel took the opportunity to play with proportion by styling her jacket with the most miniscule pair of shorts.

Bella's white micro shorts had a definite loungewear vibe to them, allowing her to host something of a masterclass in casual ensembles. She styled her shorts with a vintage 1980s Lego t-shirt which featured a graphic print of the Statue of Liberty – and why not?

The supermodel's relaxed approach extended to her footwear choice – a pair of short, platform Ugg boots, which she teamed with sporty tube socks.

When it came to accessories, we absolutely love that the 25-year-old refused to be confined by gender boundaries. Sporting a pair of electric blue men's biker sunglasses by Choppers, Bella looked as though she was set to hop on the back of a flashy motor, right after she finished her slice.

