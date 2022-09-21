5 major trends we noticed on London Fashion Week's SS23 runways

London Fashion Week this year presented some of the strongest collections we have seen since before the pandemic. The designers pulled out all the stops for the event, which was more considered due to the news of The Queen's passing.

Key moments included Halpern's Barbie collaboration and Simone Rocha's menswear debut. Of course many designers included tributes to Elizabeth II in their collections, and as always there were some major trends we spotted emerging from the runways of the British fashion hub.

Designers such as Richard Quinn included tributes to the Queen in their shows

Hello! Fashion's Style Editor and Fashion Assistant reveal which five key trends emerging from London Fashion Week to have have on your radar :

Day Time Glamour

Molly Goddard, 16Arlington, Nensi Dojaka

"Designers have adopted a high low attitude to dressing the past couple of seasons, and you can consider Brit designer Molly Goddard the high priestess," explains Hello! Fashion's Laura Weatherburn, "She’s nailed the daytime glamour formula - it's quite simply, all about balance. Frothy tulle skirts and cascading ruffles meet chunky cardigans and cowboy boots."

"16Arlington have fully embraced the glamorous, embellished trend. Think pastel tones, a lot of faux fur, mini dresses and skirts covered in silver stones and a to-die-for lilac floor length Swarovski crystal gown," says Fashion Assistant Chloe Gallacher, "This show was a firm favourite of mine, from the palette to the minimalist silhouettes. This is a modern Great Gatsby’s dream wardrobe."

Pearl Details

Rejina Pyo, Erdem, Nensi Dojaka

"Pearlescent accessories are a simple way to add a feminine edge to any outfit Jewellery, bags, shoe detailing, it’s a firm favourite among designers this year," explains Chloe, "It comes as no surprise that Simone Rocha incorporated the trend into its collection, however it was also seen on the runways of Rejina Pyo, Erdem, Nensi Dojaka and Emilia Wickstead."

Tailoring

Rejina Pyo, Eudon Choi, Molly Goddard

"While tailoring is nothing new, its clear to see that brands are experimenting more with menswear this season," adds Laura, "At Simone Rocha we saw button down pinstripe trousers and ruched shirting, at Molly Goddard there were relaxed Wall Street-esque silhouettes, and at 16Arlington, clean cut, overcoats in high shine satin, to sit alongside sequins."

"The tailoring trend is a personal favourite of mine: strong, structured silhouettes," says Chloe, "As always, I am swooning over Rejina Pyo's take on the trend. From sharp shoulders with cinched waists, to oversized fits with her signature different button combo."

Blue Moon

David Koma, Bora Asku, Richard Quinn

"Cobalt blue is a colour we're going to be seeing a lot of from SS23," Chloe reveals, "From the runways of Richard Quinn, Eudon Choi, David Koma and Bora Asku, the bright hue is a clear trend in the upcoming season. From tailoring to feminine dresses, expect to see it in a number of different ways."

Sheer Dressing

Huishan Zhang, Nensi Dojaka, KNWLS

"After cementing her name within the fashion industry after winning the 2021 LVMH Prize for Young Designers, it’s no surprise that Nensi Dojaka has nailed the sheer naked sheer dresses: her signature style that combines lingerie with everyday wear," adds Chloe, "Think sexy cut-out lace mini dresses, sheer floor-length dresses paired with tiny underwear, to sheer, tulle strappy dresses. Finish that off with Emily Ratajkowski closing the show: talk about nailing the trend to a T."

