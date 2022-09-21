7 Balmain blazers for the days when you need to exude power

When it came to crafting a powerful silhouette, no one did it quite like Pierre Balmain. The eponymous French luxury fashion house, founded in 1945, is renowned for its strong silhouettes, angular lines, and emphasis on heritage tailoring techniques.

Balmain was famed for his exaggerated proportions, and it is a signature which current creative director Olivier Rousteing has carried through in his modern design iterations for the maison. Nowhere is this more noticeable than in Olivier's blazers, which have become synonymous with the label and have been worn by the likes of Kim Kardashian and Beyoncé.

MORE: 7 designer belts to add to your accessory arsenal

And it's not exactly difficult to work out why. A masterfully cut blazer is the one wardrobe staple that you can rely on when you need to look put together and channel an unwavering, no-nonsense vibe. And it's hard to go wrong with one of Balmain's trademark double-breasted styles. A sumptuous navy wool with gold medallion-like buttons, infused with a distinctly nautical vibe, sits at the very top of our wish list.

The power dressing trend soared in the late 1980s, offering a way for women to establish their authority in the workplace using exaggerated shapes and cuts that downplayed the female form, instead favouring those which felt more traditionally masculine. During this period, Balmain produced pieces enhanced with padded shoulders in royal blues and plush teal shades – as the trends of the time dictated. However, more than four decades later, fashion insiders are still utterly besotted with Balmain's signature blazer style.

Creative director Olivier Rousteing manages several collections per year, and yet, there is a pervading sense of unity and aesthetic cohesion across the brand. "All designs are clearly linked, with each channelling the same instantly identifiable and common spirit, silhouette and outlook. This singular style is due to more than just craftsmanship and tailoring," Balmain writes.

READ: 9 timeless camel coats - inspired by Olivia Palermo and Emily Ratajkowski

RELATED: How to layer clothes: tips for nailing the transitional dressing period

Fashion is an absolutely key form of creative expression – not to be overlooked. When we get dressed in the morning, each micro choice – leather cargo trousers or semi-sheer parachute pants? – contributes to a completely unique version of ourselves that we are preparing to share with the world. Communicating who we are to those around us via our fashion choices is an art form that many of us are still working to master. However, it is worth the effort because personal style can be instrumental in providing us with a confidence boost on the days when we desperately need it.

"There's a unique feeling of confidence instilled into each collection, relying on the undeniable power that comes from wearing something as beautifully crafted as a Balmain."

Hello! Fashion shares our favourite Balmain blazers for those days when you need to exude power:

Black wool double-breasted blazer, £1,950, Balmain

Balmain navy velvet double-breasted blazer, £1,950, Net-A-Porter

Black long wool blazer, £2,495, Balmain

Jacquard blazer, £2,095, Balmain

Black double-breasted leather blazer, £2,895, Harvey Nichols

SHOP NOW

Balmain white double-breasted cotton-piqué blazer, £1,795, Net-A-Porter

SHOP NOW

Balmain midnight blue double-breasted wool-twill blazer, £1,850, Net-A-Porter

Like this story? Sign up to our Hello! Fashion newsletter to get your weekly 'Fashion Fix' delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.