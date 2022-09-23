Lipstick shades: 7 colours you need to wear this winter

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Granted, accepting summer's end is proving difficult, but never fear – autumn isn't all bad. While darker days and endless drizzly weather are far from appealing, it has to be said that there is something intensely thrilling about updating your lipstick collection in accordance with the latest beauty trends.

Hello! Fashion caught up with makeup artist Saffron Hughes at False Eyelashes to find out exactly which shades to look out for right now.

Which lipstick shades are on trend this season?

"We've said goodbye to boring looks in the last year, and embraced Y2K with open arms. Autumn shades are generally a lot warmer, but these will adjust to current approaches to fashion, and so will be worn bold and beautiful."

"We're expecting to see a lot of rusty reds, rich mauves and crimson this season. As pop-punk and grunge are having more of an influence as we head into winter months, dark gothic glam purples will also be present this season."

How can you pick the right autumn shade based on your skin tone?

"One of the biggest challenges every autumn is picking a lip shade based on your skin tone, especially as most autumnal shades are warm. If you're warm-toned, go full pumpkin-spice queen with oranges and brick reds. Those with cool-toned skin can stick to rich, earthier tones such as cool browns, true reds and deep purples."

"To discover the undertone of your skin, flip your wrist - if there is a blue tone to your skin, you are cool-toned. Warm undertones often have an olive or golden hue to their skin and will have green veins on their wrist. Neutral undertones have a mix of both veins on their wrist and are lucky enough to suit nearly any colour!"

Which lipstick finishes do you recommend this season?

"We're saying goodbye to glossy lips as the temperature cools. Varying temperatures and weather can cause lipstick to wear quicker, so glossy lips may not be the best choice this season. Matte and slightly satin lipsticks give you the best colour pay-off, or better yet, consider a deep lip tint with great staying power."

