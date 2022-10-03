We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Stumbling across the love of your life during a chance encounter is not a privilege that everyone gets to experience. If you are, in fact, one of the blessed ones who does happen to find your perfect denim match within your lifetime, know that the rest of us are achingly jealous.

When it comes to scoring your true soulmate, there is really only one thing you need to know: boyfriends will come and go, but your dream pair of jeans will last forever.

Hello! Fashion caught up with Marianne McDonald, creative director at Citizens of Humanity, to learn how to find the perfect-fit jeans.

Which jean styles are in this season?

"Silhouettes that are as chic as they are comfortable are the ones that have been defining the season for us: the Neve low slung, our horseshoe with its sculptural shape, and the perennially cool flare Lilah," Marianne says.

What are your top tips on securing the perfect fit?

"One of the best things about the new silhouettes is that you can wear them any way you like. An example of this is the Neve that can be worn true to size for a baggy low slung look, or sized down one or two sizes for a neater low slung vibe. I’d recommend trying on a few sizes to find the ones that create the best look."

Do you have any rules on which body shapes suit which jean styles?

"One of the most common misconceptions is that people think that they can’t wear a low slung, or wider leg, or flare for various reasons like they don’t have long enough legs, they are too curvy, or too straight," Marianne explains.

"We approach our fitting process with the ethos that our jeans should look incredible on all body types and we do extensive fittings on multiple body types to ensure that everyone’s legs look as long as possible, that bums look nicely sculpted and that the vibe is just right."

Shop our favourite styles now:

The bootcut jeans

Bootcut slim-fit jeans, £69, Cos

The straight-leg jeans

Citizens Of Humanity Neve low-rise straight jeans, £259, Mytheresa

The boyfriend jeans

GRLFRND Lauren distressed boyfriend jeans, £200, Net-A-Porter

The wide-leg jeans

Frame Le Baggy high-rise wide-leg jeans, £265, Net-A-Porter

The mom jeans

High-waisted mom jeans, £70, Levi’s

The skinny jeans

7 For All Mankind B(air) whiskered skinny-leg mid-rise stretch-denim jeans, £180, Selfridges

The flared jeans

Citizens Of Humanity Lilah slim-fit high-rise flared-leg stretch-denim jeans, £260, Selfridges

