The 4 biggest tights trends for winter 2022

Tights trends come and go but one thing is for certain, when it comes to winter dressing no outfit is complete without leg warming hosiery. As we approach the colder months, it's time to start amping up our arsenal of sheers and opaques and make room for tights in our wardrobes.

Luckily we spoke with Canadian entrepreneur Katherine Homuth, founder of Sheertex, the world's first rip-proof tights. Homuth and her team tried and tested multiple blends and knitting techniques (the strength of the yarn literally shattering machinery along the way) before hitting the jackpot; a blend of the world’s strongest polymer, nylon and lycra that looks and feels like traditional sheer hosiery. They recently launched in the UK with ten styles, in sizes XS to XXXL (sizes 4 – 24.)

Katherine tells Hello! Fashion what major tights trends you need to have on your radar this winter:

Thigh highs

Thigh high tights were spotted at Milan Fashion Week

"With a noughties twist on tailored suits infiltrating the runway, a pair of thigh-high tights proves the perfect preppy touch to a cropped blazer and mini skirt co-ord. A must-have staple in your wardrobe." We saw plenty of street style stars rock this trend during SS23 Fashion Month.

Patterned tights

Xiayan wears polkadot tights in Paris

"Patterned tights, whether an intricate lattice or vivid polka dot are increasingly popular each season and allow the wearer to effortlessly inject a touch of glamour," explains Katherine, "A fifties-inspired single-back seam is a favourite each season and creates an elegant silhouette. The AW22 runways were cascaded with the introduction of double seam tights, with Mugler featuring in their latest shows and superstar Dua Lipa donni

ng the trend in her recent World Tour. This fashion forward pair of tights are a key trend this season, adding an elegant touch to any outfit and elevating the romantic Parisian aesthetic."

Jewel Tones

Tamara Kalinic wore pink Valentino tights during Paris Fashion Week

"Classic black tights will forever be the ubiquitous wardrobe staple worn season after season but, looking at AW22 runway trends, the most complimentary colour palette for your tights are striking jewel tones. Jewel tones are really having a moment this season and the influx of teal on the runways prove it. Valentino and Bottega Veneta are making these tones a core colour-way on their runways for Autumn/Winter. The opaque jewel tone tight is a fall classic but hasn't had a moment in the spotlight for years."

Shaping tights

Kim Kardashian wears her Skims range

"With the growing popularity of figure-flattering shapewear, through the likes of brands such as Skims, shaping tights are the perfect way to show off skin-tight silhouettes underneath a bodycon dress," says Katherine, "Our Sheertex Shaping Semi-Sheer tights are made with a new, luxurious 50 denier knit blend that’s softer than ever, but just as strong as their other tights. The tights also feature a supportive control top that gives "smoothing" a new meaning, by eliminating the dreaded 'roll down'."

